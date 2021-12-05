Seahawks activate Adrian Peterson from practice squad for game vs. 49ers

Adrian Peterson has only been with the Seahawks for a matter of days.

Now, though, Seattle is ready to use the veteran running back on Sunday in their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks activated Peterson off their practice squad on Saturday, the team announced. The 36-year-old, who is now playing for his seventh team, has practiced with Seattle just twice.

"Adrian had a good week," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via the team. "It's probably hard for people on the outside to understand the impact a guy with his kind of background can make. At a time where we're battling to try to win a game and get going, he jumped in here and had a remarkable influence on the week. With three guys banged up at the spot, we'll see how it goes on the weekend. He had a really productive week for us, and it was fun having him here.”

The Seahawks have had issues at running back all season, and have listed Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer as questionable due to various injuries.

Normal starter Chris Carson underwent season-ending neck surgery last month too — though he had been sidelined since Week 5.

So, they opted to grab Peterson on Wednesday.

Peterson played three games for the Tennessee Titans this season, though he was waived on Nov. 23. The three-time rushing champion and former NFL MVP spent his first decade in the league with the Minnesota Vikings. That was followed by short stints with the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions before joining Tennessee briefly this season.

He currently ranks fifth in league history with 14,902 career rushing yards.

The Seahawks, at 3-8, are all but out of the postseason hunt this season. They are currently listed as +3.5 underdogs on BetMGM against the 49ers.