Seattle Residents Find Effective Addiction Treatment at Resurgence Behavioral Health

Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa
·3 min read

Costa Mesa, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the struggle against drug and alcohol dependence, the only distance that matters is the one that measures where addiction ends, and sobriety begins. Effective treatment can be a few steps or many miles away; what counts is where you finally find success. For many residents of the Seattle area, that place is at Resurgence Behavioral Health in Costa Mesa, California.

Resurgence offers comprehensive treatment for substance use disorders involving alcohol, drugs, prescription medication, and associated mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. The Costa Mesa center is located near Los Angeles and draws many Seattle residents seeking long-term sobriety. Here, they find cutting-edge treatment in a homelike setting that puts them at ease and in a proper mindset for recovery.

Resurgence Alcohol &amp; Drug Rehab California Facility Caters To Seattle Residents
Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab California Facility Caters To Seattle Residents

The Seattle area is coping with a growing opioid crisis, with skyrocketing overdose rates. According to the county Medical Examiner’s Office, fentanyl-involved deaths more than doubled in King County last year, spiking from 171 in 2020 to 388 in 2021. Meanwhile, the county had its highest death rate from overdoses involving alcohol and other drugs, which rose from 511 in 2020 to 709 in 2021.

Resurgence provides the entire continuum of care for addiction treatment. Although treatment is customized for the unique needs of each client, the program usually begins with medical detox to prepare the body for therapy by eliminating alcohol and chemical substances. Clients then move to rehab to start exploring the root causes of their addiction. When the client leaves treatment, they continue to work on their recovery through outpatient therapy. Finally, aftercare continues to help the client maintain long-term sobriety, including sober living residential care and a strong support network.

Several forms of cognitive and behavioral therapy are offered, and treatment can be integrated with 12 Step programs if the client chooses. Resurgence also offers virtual therapy, offering the option of telehealth consultations to clients who cannot travel to Costa Mesa for treatment.

The connection between substance abuse and mental health disorders is a common one. Substance abuse is often only a symptom of a deeper emotional or psychological problem or may be a strategy for coping with past trauma. Resurgence believes strongly that both conditions must be treated together, with an approach known as a dual diagnosis; if left untreated, the emotional affliction will eventually lead to a relapse as the addict tries again to self-medicate their inner turmoil.

This strategy is one of many ways in which Resurgence tailors the treatment to the individual rather than asking the client to fit the therapy. As a result, staff customizes the program to the client rather than expecting the client to fit into a one-size-fits-all plan.

Treating the whole person means providing a tranquil, inviting physical environment that feels more like home than a therapeutic facility. Resurgence has found that nature has a calming effect that opens the mind to accept therapy. When the stress of everyday living is removed, recovering addicts get breathing room for a clear assessment of their situation.

In this peaceful environment, Resurgence provides several unique addiction programs to smooth the path to success in recovery. For one thing, pets are allowed as Resurgence believes they offer essential emotional comfort and support. Also, addicted couples can attend rehab together, although they live in separate accommodations for residential care. Smoking is allowed outdoors, and clients can have access to cellphones after a two-week stabilization period.

Residents of Seattle, or anyone searching for help with a substance-abuse disorder, can find a solution designed for their unique needs at Resurgence Behavioral Health. For assistance or more information, visit online or call 855-458-0050.



###

For more information about Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa, contact the company here:

Resurgence Alcohol & Drug Rehab Costa Mesa
+19498996003


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • 5 reasons why the Raptors will beat the 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to outline five reasons why the Toronto Raptors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers in their best-of-seven series. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • 76ers star Joel Embiid says Raptors play 'recklessly'

    It sounds like Raptors coach Nick Nurse is even developing players on opposing teams now.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Islanders legend Mike Bossy dead at 65

    Hockey Hall of Fame forward and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy has died at the age of 65.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol