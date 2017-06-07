Seattle picks Oak View Group for possible KeyArena remodel

SEATTLE (AP) -- The arena saga in Seattle is taking take a significant step forward, but it's just the start of a long process before a shovel ever goes in the ground.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced Wednesday the city will enter into negotiations with the Oak View Group on a proposal for a privately financed renovation of the city-owned KeyArena. Plans for the remodel would bring the building up to standards that could attract an NHL or NBA franchise once completed.

Oak View Group, led by industry leader Tim Leiweke, is the only remaining group from the proposal process that started earlier this year, making Murray's announcement anticlimactic. A competing bid from Seattle Partners - a group that included arena giant AEG - withdrew its proposal last Sunday amid criticism of how the city handled the proposal process.