Seattle Mariners reportedly fires longtime manager Scott Servais amid midseason skid

One day after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Seattle Mariners have reportedly fired longtime manager Scott Servais, per multiple reports. Earlier on Thursday, The Athletic reported that Servais losing his job was imminent.

Servais, who has managed the Mariners since 2016, helped end the team's postseason drought in 2022 but has been unable to reverse the tide on another mediocre season and a disastrous midseason slump in 2024. The Mariners, who at one point held a 10-game lead in their division, have since fallen to five games back of the Astros in the AL West.

Per The Athletic, Servais will be replaced by former Mariners All-Star catcher Dan Wilson. Wilson, a member of the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame, has no previous management experience.

Sources: Mariners expected to fire Scott Servais, name Dan Wilson manager. https://t.co/BDgsCPVpuc — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 22, 2024

Seattle started the season strong but has slumped of late. Under Servais and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, the team is now well behind the Astros and has lost eight of its past 10 to fall to .500 with a 64-64 record.

Despite some incredibly strong performances on the mound from star pitchers such as Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Luis Castillo, Seattle has struggled immensely on offense. The Mariners lead the league in strikeouts with 1,308 and have recorded the fewest hits (903) and lowest batting average (.216) in the league.

The Mariners fired bench coach and offensive coordinator Brant Brown in May, but the initial improvement on offense quickly fell apart as Seattle's lineup reverted back to struggling.

Seattle fans will still fondly remember Servais for his management in 2022, when he led the long-suffering Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2001 — ending a 21-year playoff drought, the longest active drought in all of North American professional sports at the time. Seattle clinched a wild-card berth that year and advanced to the AL divisional series before getting swept by the Astros.

But Servais' tenure was also filled with seasons that failed to meet expectations. In 2016, his first season with the team, Seattle fell just short of the postseason after an unexpected playoff push. The same thing happened in 2021, when the Mariners were in playoff contention until the final day, and in 2023, when Seattle finished one game out of a playoff berth.

With its lead suddenly lost, Seattle looks to be hurtling toward a similar fate this season. Given that the AL West is one of the weakest divisions in baseball, the Mariners would likely need to win the division to secure a playoff spot. But they sit five games back in the AL West and 7.5 games back of the final AL wild-card spot as of Thursday.

Seattle has not won a World Series in the team's 47-year history, and it's one of five teams in MLB that has failed to win a pennant. If the Mariners fall short yet again, it's likely that Dipoto — who has already infuriated fans with comments implying that the team wasn't aiming for a World Series — will be on the hot seat next.

The team will now reportedly turn to Wilson, who caught for Seattle from 1994 to 2005. The Mariners brought Wilson in as a special assignment coordinator for spring training, and per The Seattle Times, he has become a mentor and good luck charm for current Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Additionally, per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Mariners legend Edgar Martinez will join Wilson, his former teammate, on the coaching staff. Martinez, a seven-time All-Star who played with the Mariners from 1987 to 2004, served as the hitting coach in Seattle from 2015 to 2018 and has been a special advisor since then.

Hearing Edgar Martinez is expected to join old teammate Dan Wilson on the Mariners coaching staff for the rest of the season.



Martinez was the M’s hitting coach from 2015-18 and he’s been a special adviser for the club since. — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) August 22, 2024

Seattle will look to these two former players to help the team navigate the final 34 games of the regular season.