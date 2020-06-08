Seattle: Man Shot After Gunman Drives Car Into Protesters
A 27-year-old man was shot Sunday night after a car was driven into a crowd of protesters during a demonstration in Seattle, Washington.
A video posted by the Seattle Times appears to show Capitol Hill demonstrators stopping the progress of a black car, which reporters said had driven at speed towards hundreds of people, before one man is shot by the driver after approaching the vehicle.
The gunman then leaves the car and heads into the crowd, where he is pursued by protestors, before approaching police. According to reports, he was then taken into custody. The man who was shot was treated at the scene and transferred to the Harborview Medical Center where he is said to be in a stable condition.
The incident occurred during a further day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations against police brutality, including the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
The Capitol Hill protest was otherwise largely peaceful, with police maintaining a distance between themselves and demonstrators. Tensions were said to have risen Sunday night, however. At around midnight, police began using flash-bang grenades, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse the remaining crowd.
Earlier in the day, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best had apologized for instances where they said police officers had failed to de-escalate situations and had used disproportionate force.
