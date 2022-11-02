Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game.

Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kaken's first ever win over the Flames.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

Goaltender Joey Daccord turned away 36 of 40 shots for the win in his first start of the season in front of an announced Scotiabank Saddledome crowd of 16,803.

"We've got so much more confidence in this group," Gourde said. "Last year was last year. We know we can rally back and we know we have the skills to do it."

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist for Calgary (5-3-0) to reach 400 career points.

Nazem Kadri, Nikita Zadorov and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who led 4-2 early in the third.

"We kept turning the puck over and eventually it was going to bite us in the ass," Toffoli said. "That's what happened."

Calgary was up 2-1 on the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, but lost 3-2.

"We're not happy. We're an older group and we know good teams don't do that," Toffoli said.

Calgary's Elias Lindholm had a pair of assists and Dan Vladar stopped 21 of 26 shots in the loss.

The hosts scored twice in 17 seconds starting at 1:34 of the third period to lead 4-2. Seattle countered with power-play, short-handed and even-strength goals in a span of 4:55.

"Just finding timely plays and sticking with things, that's how you come out of these types of games with two points," Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said.

Beniers on an odd-man rush scored on a feed from Jordan Eberle at 13:26. Gourde stripped Kadri of the puck in the neutral zone for a short-handed breakaway at 11:26.

With Calgary's Brett Ritchie serving an interference minor, Alex Wennberg at the side of the net fed Sprong for a one-timer at 8:31.

"A couple tough breaks that were kind of self-inflicted," Kadri said. "Having a two-goal lead in the third period, you should be able to close it out, but give them credit. They pushed back."

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter switched up his forward lines to start the game. Kadri at centre was flanked by Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane in an effort to produce more even-strength scoring.

Sutter continued to mix and match forwards, although he stuck with Milan Lucic on the left wing of Lindholm and Toffoli.

Lindholm regained the puck off a draw and flipped the puck to Toffoli for a one-timer glove side at 1:34 of the third period.

Seattle then turned the puck over along the boards for Lewis to score from the slot with Adam Ruzicka providing a screen.

Outshot 10-7 in the opening period, the Flames turned the tables with a 20-8 margin in the second.

Seattle trailed 2-1 when Geekie scored at 13:10 on an odd-man rush with Jamie Oleksiak.

Kadri generated his team-leading fifth goal for the Flames at 8:12. He drove the net and recovered the loose puck to tuck a sharp-angled shot past a sprawling Daccord for his team-leading fifth goal.

Seattle lost a subsequent goaltender interference challenge for a Flames power play.

Zadorov drew the Flames even at 6:28 of the second period off the rush. Toffoli whipped a cross-ice pass down low to the defenceman to clip a sharp-angled shot by Daccord.

Calgary killed off Seattle's two-man advantage midway through the opening period, but the visitors led 1-0 on Soucy's first goal of the season at 14:58.

The defenceman's rising wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle beat Vladar far side. Seattle's Oleksiak and Calgary's Zadorov traded punches following Soucy's goal.

NOTES

Kadri, signed as a free agent in the off-season, has a team-leading 10 points (five goals, five assists) in eight games for Calgary … Ritchie's assist on Lewis's goal extended his point streak to four straight games (two goals, two assists). With three goals and three assists in eight games, Richie surpassed his point total of last season … Seattle's Beniers extended his point streak to five games (four goals, one assist) … Hakstol has taken a page from Sutter's book in not naming a captain this season. The four Kraken alternates are Eberle, Gourde, Adam Larsson and Jaden Schwartz.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Continue three-game road trip Thursday against Minnesota Wild.

Flames: At home Thursday to the Nashville Predators in the seventh of eight straight games at home. Calgary's last meeting with the Preds on April 26 featured 56 penalty minutes (including two fights), 74 hits and Matthew Tkachuk's tying goal with one-tenth of a second left. Elias Lindholm scored in OT for the 5-4 Flames win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

