Seattle Kraken broadcaster, players are finding success on the rink and fulfillment in the community

Ryan Donato scored the Seattle Kraken's first goal in frnachise history, and he's hoping to make an even bigger impact off the rink. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Though it took years of preparation, hockey has finally descended upon Seattle, and the Kraken are out to cement themselves as not only an ally within the community, but also a force within the NHL.

The Kraken enter their new home with heightened expectation and even more excitement. If you ask team broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh whether said confidence is a stressor for the franchise, he's quick to argue that it's quite the contrary. In fact, it makes the team even more motivated to ingrain themselves with the city's culture.

"The support and love we've gotten from the community is top-notch," he said to Yahoo Sports. "The organization obviously expected it, but it still surprises us just how much the city has really latched onto the Seattle Kraken."

Within minutes of speaking with Fitzhugh, it's obvious sports—specifically hockey—is more than just an atypical 9-5 for him. The Detroit native grew up loving the Red Wings and by the time he graduated from Bowling Green State University, he knew the only career path was that of a sportscaster. In 2020, Fitzhugh made history as the first Black broadcaster in NHL history. With that distinction and responsibility, Fitzhugh tells Yahoo Sports his and the club's mission is to help fans fall in love with hockey the same way he did decades ago.

Fitzhugh says one of the Kraken's biggest pillars is community involvement. The team's training center, the Kraken Community Iceplex, isn't just a venue for the players to practice. The organization built the first three sheets of ice in Seattle proper as a community space to host everything from recreational games to ice skating lessons. Another core pillar within the franchise an ongoing pursuit to end youth homelessness, which they do through the One Roof Foundation.

"We're here to ensure each child has a roof over their head, clean water to drink, clean air to breathe and enough food to eat. That's a huge belief within our organization."

Fitzhugh's sentiments were also echoed by Ryan Donato. The 25-year-old inked his own name in Seattle history books on October 12 when he scored the first goal in franchise history. Speaking with Yahoo Sports, he praised the team for their swift philanthropic efforts and in the same breath, acknowledged he's still searching for how make his own mark.

"Personally, it feels great to be a part of a community that helps out," the star center said. "We've all got different aspects and passions and the guys are finding new ways to make this place home. But for me, I'm definitely keeping an open mind on what makes the most sense for me to do. The only thing I want to do is make the community better both on and off the ice."

Finding inspiration through two Seattle favorites

With two expansions in four years, it's safe to say the NHL is keen on making hockey accessible to fans in just about every region in the United States in Canada. Considering Seattle is not without their share of championship-caliber teams, it's easy to see why the league identified Emerald City as the home of its next project. And sure, personally being a part of a winning franchise is ideal. But Fitzhugh has other goals in mind, and that's to service the nearly 725,000 locals who support professional sports in Seattle.

Seattle Kraken broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh is on a mission to give back to the community that helped him make history. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

When pressed about who he looks up to in the realm of humanitarianism, Fitzhugh showed nothing but love to the unofficial mayor and first lady of Seattle.

"Look at Russell Wilson and Ciara, for example. He's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and my generation. But here in Seattle, he's so much more than a football player. I think locally, people know them more for their charitable work than his time with the Seahawks or her work as an artist. I want to be someone who also took that interest within the community."

Everett Fitzhugh is the voice of the Seattle Kraken for the next 50 years, but his influence will soon be recognized outside the announcer's booth of Climate Pledge Arena.