Seattle hosts Connecticut following Ogwumike's 21-point performance

Connecticut Sun (13-2, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (9-6, 4-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm plays the Connecticut Sun after Nneka Ogwumike scored 21 points in the Seattle Storm's 94-83 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm have gone 4-1 in home games. Seattle ranks second in the Western Conference with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 6.4.

The Sun have gone 5-1 away from home. Connecticut is fourth in the WNBA with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 2.3.

Seattle's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 80.5 points per game, 0.8 more than the 79.7 Seattle allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Magbegor is averaging 13.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging 16.7 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Sun. Brionna Jones is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 85.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Sun: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press