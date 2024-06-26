Seattle faces Indiana, looks for 6th straight home win

Indiana Fever (7-11, 6-7 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (10-6, 4-5 Western Conference)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Storm -8; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Storm take on Indiana Fever.

The Storm have gone 5-1 in home games. Seattle ranks fourth in the WNBA with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 6.4.

The Fever are 3-7 on the road. Indiana has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Seattle is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Indiana allows to opponents. Indiana has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The Storm and Fever meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Magbegor is averaging 13.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.5 blocks for the Storm.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 13 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points.

INJURIES: Storm: MacKenzie Holmes: out for season (knee).

Fever: Temi Fagbenle: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press