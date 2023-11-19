Seattle faces Calgary in Pacific Division play

Calgary Flames (6-8-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-8-4, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Seattle Kraken for a matchup within the Pacific Division Monday.

Seattle is 7-8-4 overall and 1-3-1 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have committed 77 total penalties (4.1 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Calgary is 6-8-3 overall with a 2-1-0 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames have gone 3-5-0 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The matchup Monday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Flames won 6-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored six goals with nine assists for the Kraken. Jaden Schwartz has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Blake Coleman has five goals and four assists for the Flames. Connor Zary has scored three goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney: out (shoulder), Jakob Pelletier: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

