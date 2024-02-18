Seattle and Detroit square off for non-conference matchup

Detroit Red Wings (28-20-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-21-10, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken take on the Detroit Red Wings in a non-conference matchup.

Seattle is 23-21-10 overall and 11-9-4 at home. The Kraken have a 19-2-7 record in games they score three or more goals.

Detroit has a 28-20-6 record overall and a 13-12-1 record in road games. The Red Wings have gone 10-6-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Monday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared McCann has 22 goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Jordan Eberle has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 15 goals and 29 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press