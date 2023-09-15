Seattle cop laughed after woman was killed. Our 'regular' lives aren't of 'limited value.'

At the start of this year, Jaahnavi Kandula was an international student living in Seattle, where she was studying for a master’s degree while supporting her mother in India. On Jan. 23, she was killed by a police cruiser accelerating at 74 miles per hour through a pedestrian crosswalk – her body thrown more than 100 feet.

Afterward, Seattle Police Officers Guild Vice President Daniel Auderer was captured on body-camera footage seemingly laughing about her death on a phone call. "It's a regular person," he said to the guild president, Mike Solan. "Just write a check – $11,000. She was 26, anyway. She had limited value."

$11,000. The price of just a “regular" human life with "limited value" in the United States. The undertones are familiar so this shouldn’t come as a shock, right? Especially because the use of police excessive force with impunity against women, those with mental health challenges and marginalized communities has run rampant for decades. And it is widely understood that not all human beings are valued equally on this soil, with brown or Black lives repeatedly treated less than their white counterparts.

What had not previously been made clear is the actual number assigned to the value of a woman of color in America. What is unsettling is the dollar amount that would supposedly absolve a city of any liability for her death.

A photo of Jaahnavi Kandula is seen with flowers, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Seattle, at the intersection where she was killed by a Seattle Police officer driving north while responding to a nearby medical incident.

Do I have a higher price tag as an Indian American woman?

For millions of girls and young women in developing nations, coming to the United States in pursuit of an education is the ultimate dream – the “American dream.” Bound by the limited resources of their home country, they often aspire to higher education abroad that translates into better job prospects and improves their family’s socioeconomic outcomes in the long term. That’s why the stakes are high – one decision to move can positively impact the lives of generations to come.

Jaahnavi Kandula was set to graduate this December from the Seattle campus of Northeastern University with a master’s degree in information systems. Indian news outlets report that she was looking forward to future job prospects and being able to support her family living back home in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh. A dream that has since turned into a nightmare.

My parents immigrated to the United States from India in the early 1990s, and I was born shortly thereafter. They had many of the same hopes as Jaahnavi – wealth, education, a better life. Despite coming from little and having an entire system stacked against them, my parents have provided me with it all. I am a living, breathing product of the immigrant sacrifice and hustle.

Today, I can’t help but wonder: What is my inherent and instrumental value as a brown woman in this country? Do I, as the first-generation American-born daughter of Indian immigrants, have a higher price tag because of my passport? Who gets to decide?

Seattle police bodycam footage of Daniel Auderer laughing, joking haunts me

In light of the body-camera footage released Monday by the Seattle Police Department, there is public outrage. An investigation has also been launched into her case – but that’s not nearly enough.

We can raise awareness and protest, but there needs to be accountability and action now. How many times are we willing to hear the same story of a police officer killing a person of color before we decide that we’ve had enough? Legislators and policymakers can’t turn a blind eye and dismiss the minority woman any longer – there needs to be a call for systemic police reform once and for all.

Protesters march through downtown Seattle on Sept. 14, 2023, after body camera footage was released of a police officer joking about the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old woman hit and killed in January by a police cruiser.

Officer Daniel Auderer reportedly has claimed that his recorded comments were meant to imitate, or mock, what he assumed the city’s lawyers would say.

Nevertheless, the police bodycam footage plays on a loop in my mind. The nonchalant, blasé nature of the officer, chatting away as he drives, haunts me. He went home and slept peacefully for eight months while Jaahnavi’s family mourned. That says it all. End of story.

Isha Sharma is a first-generation Indian American writer based in Brooklyn, New York.

Relatives in Seattle arranged to send Jaahnavi’s body back to India. A GoFundMe page set up after her death raised more than $161,000 to help support her family.

For the record, she was 23 years old – not 26 as Auderer said. The police officer didn’t even get her age right that night.

Isha Sharma is a first-generation Indian American writer based in Brooklyn, New York. She aims to highlight underrepresented voices in mainstream media. Follow her on Instagram: @isha__sharma

