Seattle in action against Texas following Gonzales' strong showing

Texas Rangers (13-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (15-22, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kyle Cody (0-0, .00 ERA) Seattle: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 6.12 ERA)

LINE: Mariners 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales pitched nine innings, giving up one run on four hits with eight strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Mariners are 11-16 against AL West teams. The Seattle offence has compiled a .231 batting average as a team this season, Kyle Lewis leads the team with a mark of .328.

The Rangers are 7-11 against the rest of their division. Texas has slugged .343, last in the majors. Joey Gallo leads the club with a .395 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis leads the Mariners with eight home runs and is batting .328.

Gallo leads the Rangers with seven home runs and has 16 RBIs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Erik Swanson: (forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (wrist), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Jesse Chavez: (toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Rougned Odor: (eye).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press