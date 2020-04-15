Seatbelt saves alleged impaired driver in St. John's, police say

A 47-year-old man escaped a rollover crash on Tuesday night without major injuries, but not without criminal charges.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, paramedics and firefighters responded to a call around 11:15 p.m. that a car had flipped over the side of Columbus Drive.

There was only one vehicle involved in the crash. Police say the Jaws of Life had to be used to rescue the man from the wreckage.

After being checked over by paramedics, he was taken by police and charged with impaired driving, and released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

According to the RNC, the reason the man escaped without serious injury was because of his seatbelt.

