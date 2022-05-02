SeaSpine® Announces Full Commercial Launch of OsteoTorrent™ DBM Product Families

·4 min read
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of OsteoTorrent and OsteoTorrent C, both of which are new Accell DBM Putties packaged and sterilized in a dry state and designed to further improve osteoinductive potential and shelf-life, while allowing surgeons to reconstitute with saline, blood or bone marrow aspirate. The OsteoTorrent product families build on SeaSpine’s Evo3®/OsteoSurge® 300 DBMs. The Company now offers both its best-of-class traditional DBM putties and DBM fibers packaged in a dry state.

“I am proud to announce the launch of a new family of DBM Putty products,” stated Dr. Frank Vizesi, SeaSpine’s Chief Scientific Officer. “OsteoTorrent and OsteoTorrent C were internally developed, leveraging knowledge gained during development of OsteoStrand® Plus of the importance of driving moisture out of a DBM to increase its bone forming potential. We recognized an opportunity to improve our DBM putty products and were able to rapidly implement a new process through our in-house manufacturing facility in Irvine, California.”

Dr. Gerard Girasole, a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon who serves as the chief of Spine Orthopaedics and medical co-director of the new Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at St. Vincent’s Medical Center Hartford Health, performed the first surgeries with OsteoTorrent earlier this month. “OsteoTorrent provides the same outstanding handling as Evo3: it packs into any gaps and ensures the graft does not migrate, with the additional benefits of a dry DBM.”

“This launch is a major milestone that allows SeaSpine to upgrade our largest product family as a company, and further strengthens our position as the #2 DBM supplier in the U.S.,” said Tyler Lipschultz, Senior Vice President, Orthobiologics. “Importantly, it further demonstrates our R&D team’s scientific discipline to isolate, test, and optimize individual elements to deliver better, more cost-effective DBMs that compete favorably with many of the more expensive bone grafting alternatives. Ultimately, we are executing on our strategy to deliver scalable and sustainable growth through clinical value.”

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

SeaSpine cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: whether the announced launches demonstrate the Company’s R&D team’s scientific discipline and/or execute on its strategy to deliver scalable and sustainable growth through clinical value. Among the factors that could cause or contribute to material differences between the Company’s actual results and the expectations indicated by the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to: the ability of newly launched products, such as OsteoTorrent and OsteoTorrent C, to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients, including as a result of the lack of substantial clinical validation of products following limited commercial (or “alpha”) launch; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. SeaSpine does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com


