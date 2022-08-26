Seaspan tugboat workers in British Columbia begin job action as contract negotiations stall

Members of the Canadian Merchant Service Guild who work with Seaspan tugs say they have begun job action. (Wikimedia Commons - image credit)

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild (CMSG) said Thursday that its members will refuse work on all 30 Seaspan tugboats in B.C. as negotiations over a collective agreement reach an impasse.

Seaspan is a shipbuilding and marine services company based in Vancouver, with shipyards and dry dock facilities in North Vancouver and Victoria.

The CMSG represents tugboat captains and engineers across the country, with tugboat operators used to escort and berth vessels such as ferries and assist with towing barges.

A statement on the union's website said contract negotiations had reached an impasse, and workers would begin job action at noon on Thursday.

"Despite our best efforts, and with the assistance of federal mediators, we have been unsuccessful in reaching an agreement with the Canadian Merchant Services Guild," said a spokesperson for Seaspan, which employs over 2,000 workers in total, according to WorkBC.

"This labour disruption is associated with Seaspan's marine transportation business and does not directly impact the work at our shipyards or dry dock locations in North Vancouver and Victoria."

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said they were "monitoring" the job action for any impacts it would have on the port, which is Vancouver's largest employer.

"Seaspan is one of four tug-assist providers and one of two bunker suppliers at the port so these services may be affected," the spokesperson said. "We hope for a swift resolution between the parties."

The CMSG nearly went on strike in 2014, but it was averted at the last minute when Seaspan agreed to enter into arbitration.

CBC News has reached out to the union for more information on the job action.