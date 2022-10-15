Seaspan reaches tentative agreement with tugboat workers, ending job action on B.C. tugboats

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild said it has reached a tentative deal with Seaspan. (Justine Bouln//CBC - image credit)

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild (CMSG) said picket lines will come down after it reached a tentative agreement with Seaspan.

The marine services and shipbuilding company said late Friday it has reached a memorandum of settlement with the CMSG for a new collective agreement.

The CMSG confirmed a tentative agreement covering its members employed as officers on Seaspan tugs.

The guild said Friday it will immediately withdraw picket lines while the tentative agreement is being voted on by members who work at Seaspan.

Back in August, CMSG members refused work on all 30 Seaspan tugboats in B.C. as contract negotiations had reached an impasse. According to a previous update from the union, the collective agreement expired in September 2019.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan confirmed the two sides reached a deal with the help of federal mediators.

Seaspan is a shipbuilding and marine services company based in Vancouver, with shipyards and dry-dock facilities in North Vancouver and Victoria.

The CMSG represents tugboat captains and engineers across the country, with tugboat operators used to escort and berth vessels such as ferries and assist with towing barges.