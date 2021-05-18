Seaspan Announces Approval of Prospectus

The Canadian Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early. Trout strained his right calf in the first inning. The three-time AL MVP was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup. Angels manager Joe Maddon said Trout was undergoing further evaluation, including an MRI, and the team would know more on Tuesday. Ohtani connected off Sam Hentges (1-1) during a five-run second to give the Angels a 6-1 lead. The Japanese superstar, who hit the go-ahead homer with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday at Boston, has gone deep in consecutive games twice this season. Tony Watson (2-1), the second of seven Los Angeles pitchers, earned the win and Raisel Iglesias picked up his seventh save. Cesar Hernandez, Franmil Reyes and Harold Ramirez homered for Cleveland, which has dropped four straight. DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball as Los Angeles topped Arizona. Pujols went 1 for 4 while playing first base and batting cleanup for the defending World Series champions, who added the 10-time All-Star on Monday after the Los Angeles Angels cut him earlier this month. After getting loud cheers from the Dodger Stadium crowd and flying out to left in his first at-bat, the 41-year-old Pujols singled off Madison Bumgarner (4-3) to drive in Mookie Betts in the third inning. Will Smith homered and doubled for the Dodgers, who have won five of six on their nine-game homestand. Buehler (2-0) struck out seven and walked four. CUBS 7, NATIONALS 3 CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat Washington. Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key members of Chicago’s 2016 World Series championship team, heard loud cheers all night long in their first game at Wrigley Field against their former team. Contreras put his arm around Schwarber’s shoulders before he batted in the first inning, and the catcher gave Lester a brief hug when the pitcher was at the plate in the third. Schwarber celebrated with a two-run homer into the bleachers in the fourth. Per the custom at Chicago’s iconic ballpark — even for old friends like the affable Schwarber — the ball was thrown back onto the field. In between the standing ovations and cheering for Lester and Schwarber, the Cubs were mostly all business during their third win in four games. Adbert Alzolay (2-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 29. Lester (0-2) allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. RANGERS 5, YANKEES 2 ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun homered as the Texas Rangers ended a six-game losing streak, beating New York and denying Gerrit Cole’s bid to become the American League’s first six-game winner. Cole (5-2) allowed season highs of five runs and seven hits, getting pulled after Garcia led off the sixth with a sharp single on the right-hander’s 89th pitch. Cole struck out seven, but also issued two free passes after walking none over his previous five starts. Garcia hit his 11th home run and later stole home as part of a double steal. Jordan Lyles (2-3) struck out six in six innings for his first win in eight starts since winning his season debut April 4. Ian Kennedy worked a perfect ninth for his AL-leading 11th save in 11 chances. Luke Voit, who led the majors in home runs during the pandemic-shortened season, hit his first of the year after recently coming off the injured list. METS 3, BRAVES 1 ATLANTA (AP) — Pinch-hitter James McCann broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning double, Tomás Nido had three hits and the New York Mets overcame more injuries to beat Atlanta. With the bases loaded in the seventh, Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit square in the nose by a 95 mph pitch from Jacob Webb, forcing in a run. Pillar was knocked to the ground, and blood poured from his nose when he lifted his head. After the game, Mets manager Luis Rojas said Pillar was at the hospital getting a CT scan. Pillar then provided an encouraging update on his Twitter account. “Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine!” he posted. New York starter Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in three scoreless innings before leaving with left side tightness. Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) did not allow a hit in three shutout innings. Edwin Díaz walked Freddie Freeman with one out in the ninth before closing out the game for his sixth save. Braves left-hander Max Fried (1-2) exited after giving up Nido’s double to open the seventh. McCann broke the scoreless tie with his double off Webb. WHITE SOX 16, TWINS 4 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox routed struggling Minnesota. Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in hits (18) and runs. The White Sox have won nine of their past 11 games, including four straight wins against Minnesota. Dallas Keuchel (3-1) was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. J.A. Happ (2-2) was roughed up again by the White Sox. Happ permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts. The Twins have lost seven of eight. GIANTS 6, REDS 3 CINCINNATI (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six shutout innings and San Francisco backed him with three home runs to beat Cincinnati. Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón connected for the NL West-leading Giants. Webb (3-3) gave up six hits, struck out four and walked a batter. Sonny Gray (0-3) took the loss. PADRES 7, ROCKIES 0 SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish struck out 10 in seven brilliant innings and also doubled and scored, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer as San Diego beat Colorado for its fourth straight win. The Padres are 6-1 since last Tuesday, when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for the coronavirus before a game at Colorado and right fielder Wil Myers and first baseman Eric Hosmer were pulled from the game. A positive test was returned for Myers while Hosmer was put in the contact tracing protocol. Darvish ((4-1) held Colorado to just four hits and didn’t walk a batter. TIGERS 4, MARINERS 1 SEATTLE (AP) — Eric Haase hit two home runs, Casey Mize took a two-hit shutout into the eighth inning and Detroit downed Seattle. The Tigers, who began the day 12 games under .500, have won six of eight. Seattle's three-game winning streak ended. Mize (3-3) allowed just three hits and permitted only two runners past first base in a career-high 7 2/3 innings. He struck out seven. Michael Fulmer earned the save, his third. Haase and Jonathan Schoop homered in the second off Yusei Kikuchi (1-3).