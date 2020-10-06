Can Seasonal Eating Actually Make You Healthier and Happier? Doctors Weigh In

Getty Images

I first heard the phrase “seasonal eating” years ago. I don’t remember from who or from what, but I do remember being struck by the simplicity of it. It just made sense to me. Eat the fruits and vegetables that are in season, and hold off on those that are not. Not only is this seasonal eating thing supposed to provide you with the exact nutrients your body needs throughout specific times of the year, but it’s also a guide to eating the freshest, tastiest produce—what a concept!

I found myself thinking about this lifestyle habit when I moved from Los Angeles to Michigan. At the time, I was dreading the inevitable winter ahead of me—short days, freezing temperatures, and lots of snow. It would be my first winter in recent memory without easy access to crunchy salads, flavorful tacos, fresh seafood, and all the avocados my heart could desire. Basically, I was grieving my L.A. way of eating and wondering what I could replace it with once I arrived in Michigan. That’s where my mind sparked the words “seasonal eating” in metaphorical marquee letters. This, I thought, will be the perfect opportunity to try seasonal eating for real. I just needed a little guidance, so I reached out to some experts to find out what is seasonal eating and how to find out exactly what's in season. Here's what they had to say.

What is seasonal eating?

In simplistic terms, eating seasonally means consuming the fruits and vegetables that are ripe and in their prime growing season, and holding off on those that aren’t. For someone in the Midwest, like me, this means eating blueberries and peaches in late summer, apples in fall, and dark leafy greens in the winter. Essentially, it’s all about letting the seasons guide your diet.

We can credit Ayurveda, and more specifically, the Ayurvedic concept of Ritucharya, for the idea of seasonal eating. Ritu, which means season, and charya, which means regime, is a preventative medicine technique that involves changing one’s diet and behavior in response to changes in the environment. It’s thought to keep the body in tune with the seasons, helping it maintain perfect homeostasis throughout the year.

Do nutritionists believe in seasonal eating?

According to board-certified holistic nutritionist and personal trainer, Jennifer Hanway, there is real merit in the practice of seasonal eating. “Whilst it would be challenging to conduct a scientific study purely on seasonal eating, we can use examples from both traditional and modern nutrition practices to underline the benefits of eating seasonal produce,” she explains. “For example, in Ayurvedic medicine, it is recommended to eat warm, moist foods such as stews and soups made with root vegetables to counteract the cold, drying effects of winter (Vata season). We do know that in the summer we need more hydration, and seasonal water-rich fruits and vegetables such as watermelon and cucumber can boost our fluid intake.”

Naturopath, nutritionist, and founder of Edible Beauty, Anna Mitsios, agrees. “Whilst there is no scientific evidence to back the nutritional benefit of eating seasonally, nature seems to have an inbuilt intelligence in providing us with fruits and vegetables rich in required vitamins at specific times of the year. For instance, in winter, we are provided with an abundance of citrus fruits that are rich in vitamin C, helping us to ward off colds and flus. We are also provided with an abundance of winter comfort foods to warm us. In summer, we are provided with stone fruits abundant in beta carotene to provide extra protection from UV sensitivity along with water-rich foods for hydration and carbohydrate-rich sweet fruits for the extra energy required for our summer activities.”

The idea that the body requires different levels of nutrients throughout different times of the year certainly holds true, at least when it comes to micronutrients aka a "major groups of nutrients your body needs," according to Healthline. “Seasonal produce can provide particular micronutrients that we might need more of at that time of year,” Hanway tells HelloGiggles. “For example, orange foods such as pumpkin and sweet potato that are grown in the winter contain an antioxidant called beta carotene that converts to Vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for healthy eyesight which can be helpful in the darker winter months!”

