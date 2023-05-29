As season winds to an end, four teams join N.C. statewide high school baseball rankings
With just one week left in the 2023 high school baseball season, five new teams enter the latest statewide rankings.
The NCISAA state private school playoffs have ended and Wesleyan Christian of High Point tops the private school poll. The NCHSAA public school state championships begin Friday.
The final poll of the season will be released next week.
NCISAA
Rk
School
Rec.
Prv.
1
Weselyan Christian Academy
17-6
3
2
Hickory Grove Christian
19-10
NR
3
Halifax Academy
11-9
NR
4
The Burlington School
13-10
NR
5
High Point Christian Academy
26-4
1
6
Providence Day
22-10
6
7
Rabun Gap
19-5
2
8
Covenant Day
18-11-1
8
9
Cary Academy
16-3
9
10
Durham Academy
17-7
10
4A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prv.
1
T.C. Roberson
24-7
1
2
25-5
3
3
Northwest Guilford
24-5
2
4
Corinth Holders
21-7
4
5
Reagan
21-7
5
6
Pinecrest
23-5
6
7
Myers Park
23-6
7
8
Providence
24-6
8
9
New Hanover
24-3
9
10
Garner
17-7
10
3A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prv.
1
J.H. Rose
26-3
1
2
West Henderson
25-5
2
3
Southern Lee
19-10
3
4
Oak Grove
19-11
4
5
East Rowan
23-6
5
6
Orange
25-3
6
7
Northern Nash
20-5
7
8
Currituck County
21-5
8
9
Terry Sanford
25-5
9
10
Kings Mountain
19-6
10
2A
Rk
School
Rec.
Prv.
1
Burns
26-4
1
2
South Granville
22-4
2
3
Morehead
23-7
3
4
Camden County
18-11
4
5
Midway
23-3
5
6
Randleman
23-5
6
7
Greene Central
22-4
7
8
West Stokes
23-5
8
9
West Stanley
24-4
9
10
North Lenoir
17-5
10
1A
Rk
School
Rec
Prv.
1
Voyager
21-5
1
2
Uwharrie Charter
20-10
9
3
North Moore
20-7
8
4
Eastern Randolph
8-19
4
5
Draughn
22-5
5
6
East Wake Academy
17-5
6
7
Rosewood
20-8
7
8
Union Academy
14-12
8
9
Northside-Pinetown
19-5
9
10
Cherryville
23-5
10
Note: The 1A rankings don’t include the result from Monday’s regional final between Voyager and North Moore.