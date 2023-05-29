As season winds to an end, four teams join N.C. statewide high school baseball rankings

With just one week left in the 2023 high school baseball season, five new teams enter the latest statewide rankings.

The NCISAA state private school playoffs have ended and Wesleyan Christian of High Point tops the private school poll. The NCHSAA public school state championships begin Friday.

The final poll of the season will be released next week.

NCISAA

Rk School Rec. Prv. 1 Weselyan Christian Academy 17-6 3 2 Hickory Grove Christian 19-10 NR 3 Halifax Academy 11-9 NR 4 The Burlington School 13-10 NR 5 High Point Christian Academy 26-4 1 6 Providence Day 22-10 6 7 Rabun Gap 19-5 2 8 Covenant Day 18-11-1 8 9 Cary Academy 16-3 9 10 Durham Academy 17-7 10

4A

Rk School Rec. Prv. 1 T.C. Roberson 24-7 1 2 Wake Forest 25-5 3 3 Northwest Guilford 24-5 2 4 Corinth Holders 21-7 4 5 Reagan 21-7 5 6 Pinecrest 23-5 6 7 Myers Park 23-6 7 8 Providence 24-6 8 9 New Hanover 24-3 9 10 Garner 17-7 10

3A

Rk School Rec. Prv. 1 J.H. Rose 26-3 1 2 West Henderson 25-5 2 3 Southern Lee 19-10 3 4 Oak Grove 19-11 4 5 East Rowan 23-6 5 6 Orange 25-3 6 7 Northern Nash 20-5 7 8 Currituck County 21-5 8 9 Terry Sanford 25-5 9 10 Kings Mountain 19-6 10

2A

Rk School Rec. Prv. 1 Burns 26-4 1 2 South Granville 22-4 2 3 Morehead 23-7 3 4 Camden County 18-11 4 5 Midway 23-3 5 6 Randleman 23-5 6 7 Greene Central 22-4 7 8 West Stokes 23-5 8 9 West Stanley 24-4 9 10 North Lenoir 17-5 10

1A

Rk School Rec Prv. 1 Voyager 21-5 1 2 Uwharrie Charter 20-10 9 3 North Moore 20-7 8 4 Eastern Randolph 8-19 4 5 Draughn 22-5 5 6 East Wake Academy 17-5 6 7 Rosewood 20-8 7 8 Union Academy 14-12 8 9 Northside-Pinetown 19-5 9 10 Cherryville 23-5 10

Note: The 1A rankings don’t include the result from Monday’s regional final between Voyager and North Moore.