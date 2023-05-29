As season winds to an end, four teams join N.C. statewide high school baseball rankings

Cameron Williams
·2 min read
Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

With just one week left in the 2023 high school baseball season, five new teams enter the latest statewide rankings.

The NCISAA state private school playoffs have ended and Wesleyan Christian of High Point tops the private school poll. The NCHSAA public school state championships begin Friday.

The final poll of the season will be released next week.

NCISAA

Rk

School

Rec.

Prv.

1

Weselyan Christian Academy

17-6

3

2

Hickory Grove Christian

19-10

NR

3

Halifax Academy

11-9

NR

4

The Burlington School

13-10

NR

5

High Point Christian Academy

26-4

1

6

Providence Day

22-10

6

7

Rabun Gap

19-5

2

8

Covenant Day

18-11-1

8

9

Cary Academy

16-3

9

10

Durham Academy

17-7

10

4A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prv.

1

T.C. Roberson

24-7

1

2

Wake Forest

25-5

3

3

Northwest Guilford

24-5

2

4

Corinth Holders

21-7

4

5

Reagan

21-7

5

6

Pinecrest

23-5

6

7

Myers Park

23-6

7

8

Providence

24-6

8

9

New Hanover

24-3

9

10

Garner

17-7

10

3A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prv.

1

J.H. Rose

26-3

1

2

West Henderson

25-5

2

3

Southern Lee

19-10

3

4

Oak Grove

19-11

4

5

East Rowan

23-6

5

6

Orange

25-3

6

7

Northern Nash

20-5

7

8

Currituck County

21-5

8

9

Terry Sanford

25-5

9

10

Kings Mountain

19-6

10

2A

Rk

School

Rec.

Prv.

1

Burns

26-4

1

2

South Granville

22-4

2

3

Morehead

23-7

3

4

Camden County

18-11

4

5

Midway

23-3

5

6

Randleman

23-5

6

7

Greene Central

22-4

7

8

West Stokes

23-5

8

9

West Stanley

24-4

9

10

North Lenoir

17-5

10

1A

Rk

School

Rec

Prv.

1

Voyager

21-5

1

2

Uwharrie Charter

20-10

9

3

North Moore

20-7

8

4

Eastern Randolph

8-19

4

5

Draughn

22-5

5

6

East Wake Academy

17-5

6

7

Rosewood

20-8

7

8

Union Academy

14-12

8

9

Northside-Pinetown

19-5

9

10

Cherryville

23-5

10

Note: The 1A rankings don’t include the result from Monday’s regional final between Voyager and North Moore.

