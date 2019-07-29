Season tickets on sale for 2020 championship weekend at ISM Raceway

For the first time since 2002, the championship-deciding finale will have a new host track in 2020 — and now, you can book your ticket to see NASCAR history.

Officials at the 1-mile ISM Raceway at Phoenix — which recently completed a $178 million renovation project designed to improve the fan experience, and one which included a reconfiguration for the track‘s start/finish line — announced Monday that 2020 season tickets are now on sale.

The day is here. ISM Raceway's 2020 Season Tickets are on-sale now! Among the many benefits + savings, ISM Raceway Season Ticket Holders will receive the first opportunity at 2020 @NASCAR Championship Weekend tickets. Join the ISM Raceway family today! 🎟 https://t.co/ZEt0Vo3YeJ pic.twitter.com/dzQt4PFo6t — ISM Raceway (@ISMRaceway) July 29, 2019

The phone lines have been buzzing all morning for our Account Executives! 📞 2020 season tickets are on-sale NOW, and availability is limited. Visit https://t.co/GZ7XTT2KHj or give us a call at 866-408-RACE to join the Season Ticket Holder family! pic.twitter.com/RTuSbq5ki0 — ISM Raceway (@ISMRaceway) July 29, 2019

ISM Raceway has hosted the Round of 8 finale since the introduction of the NASCAR Playoffs elimination format in 2014, and it has served as the penultimate race of the season every year since 2005.

A season tickets package guarantees race fans out West the lowest prices, includes free gifts (like FanVision rental in the spring), speedy access around the facilities and more.

