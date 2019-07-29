Season tickets on sale for 2020 championship weekend at ISM Raceway

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
For the first time since 2002, the championship-deciding finale will have a new host track in 2020 — and now, you can book your ticket to see NASCAR history.

Officials at the 1-mile ISM Raceway at Phoenix — which recently completed a $178 million renovation project designed to improve the fan experience, and one which included a reconfiguration for the track‘s start/finish line — announced Monday that 2020 season tickets are now on sale.

ISM Raceway has hosted the Round of 8 finale since the introduction of the NASCAR Playoffs elimination format in 2014, and it has served as the penultimate race of the season every year since 2005.

A season tickets package guarantees race fans out West the lowest prices, includes free gifts (like FanVision rental in the spring), speedy access around the facilities and more.

