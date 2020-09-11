New season, new teams, new directions: Dolphins face Patriots as both teams handle uncertainty

Welcome to the new.

The new NFL season is upon us and what you’re about to see Sunday, if you tune in to the Dolphins game at the New England Patriots, is two new teams so radically changed in the last nine months since they last met, it’ll be hard to tell who’s who and what’s what.

Miami’s new team comes to the game with a makeover so drastic it includes $250 million in new free agents and 10 rookie draft picks who made the team’s cuts.

New England’s new team is without its old quarterback Tom Brady. And it’s without familiar veterans like Kyle Van Noy, Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts, all three of whom are on the new Dolphins. The Patriots also are new to the fact they’re starting a season lacking the familiar assurance they’re a championship contender, as they’ve been since 2001.

All of this is so new, most of this game’s main characters spent the past week of preparation wondering aloud what they were about to see beginning with the 1 p.m. kickoff.

New England coach Bill Belichick,famously able to predict what his opponent is likely to do, apparently isn’t sure what either team is likely to do.

“I don’t know,” he said. “[There will be] some similarities, but also a lot of new players, new year, new season.”

The Dolphins are in the same situation. The offense that will open the game Sunday could have as many as seven new starters from the unit that scored 27 points in a victory over New England last December. The defense matches that number with seven new starters of its own.

“We’ve got a ton of new faces,” said Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. “We’ve definitely been harping on this just being a new year. (It’s) a completely different team for us, a completely different team for them. I don’t know that we can draw a whole lot on that.

“The other aspect we haven’t talked about is no fans, fake crowd noise and how that’s going to play into it. There’s some unknowns going into this game that haven’t existed in the past that both teams will have to deal with and feel out.”

Here’s your story line: Two strangers meet in Foxoboro, Mass.. We’ll see what happens next.

NFL coaches and players typically hate this kind of stuff. Perhaps because they rarely have to deal with it. Usually teams turn over the roster at around a 20-to-30 percent clip. Usually a couple of assistants on the coaching staff come or go.

But the Dolphins, for example, have 26 new players on their 53-man roster -- a 49 percent turnover from last year.

And the coaching staff has a new offensive coordinator, new defensive coordinator, new defensive backs coach, new quarterback coach, new linebackers coach, new outside linebackers coach, new wide receivers coach, new offensive line coach, new assistant offensive line coach, new assistant defensive line coach, and new assistant defensive backs coach.

Second-year head coach Brian Flores has 11 new assistants on his staff one year after he pieced together his first staff.

New.

And, yes, new can be good, especially if the old included a 5-11 record which is what the Dolphins posted last season. But good or bad, new brings uncertainty.

So ask Jerome Baker, one of four holdovers from last year’s starting defense, what the 2020 Dolphins defense is going to be and the answer escapes as if a fleet running back.

“Realistically, that’s hard,” Baker said. “That’s really hard because nobody really knows what’s going to happen for sure. The one thing I do know is we definitely take pride in different things – batting the ball down, interceptions, sacks. Just the regular – every defense has those goals.

“We have our goals and we truly strive for that every day. Our goals are not just on Sundays, but actually during practice. That’s the one thing we definitely strive for.”

All this sounds like an uncertainty sandwich held together by the fact there was no preseason to gauge either team. But these guys, unsure what they’re about to see, are competitors.

And the uncertainty presents an opportunity to take advantage of an unsure opponent.

“I think there is uncertainty for everyone,” Flores said. “The thing I like about it is, you go back to your rules, your reads, your fundamentals, your techniques. You see how far you’ve come along from that standpoint. I think at the end of the day, in football, there is a lot of different schemes, concepts, defensive structures and eventually you’ll see something that you haven’t seen before and you’ll have to rely on your rules and your keys.

Story continues