After season with Panthers, Stephon Gilmore ready for ‘clean slate’ with Colts

Stephon Gilmore enjoyed playing last season with the Carolina Panthers and near his hometown of Rock Hill, but he’s ready for the next step in his NFL career.

ESPN and The Associated Press reported Friday that Gilmore would be signing a two-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts haven’t officially announced the move.

Gilmore, a former University of South Carolina standout, was in Columbia on Friday for DJ Swearinger’s celebrity basketball game. He spoke for the first time publicly about joining the Colts. ESPN reported that Gilmore’s deal is worth $23 million over two years, with $14 million guaranteed.

Gilmore played last season with the Panthers, which is close to his hometown of Rock Hill. He was a standout at South Pointe High School before going on to play in college for the Gamecocks.

“It is a good fit for me,” Gilmore said. “I like the organization. I like the coaches. It was a good decision for me and I just felt it was the best place for me. I plan on going out there and compete, make plays on the ball. I got a clean slate and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. … I can’t wait to get there.”

According to the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers had discussions with Gilmore about a return, but that seemed doubtful after the team signed Donte Jackson to a contract extension. The Athletic reported that the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders also were interested in Gilmore.

The New England Patriots traded Gilmore to the Panthers in October for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Gilmore was on the physically unable to perform list when he got to Carolina and made his debut in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 31.

He appeared in eight games for Carolina, recorded 16 tackles, had two interceptions and earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection.

“It was special, you know, playing at home for the Panthers. It was a great opportunity and I enjoyed my time there,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore was named the state of South Carolina’s Mr. Football in 2008 and enrolled early with the Gamecocks. He started all 12 games as a freshman in 2009. He was an all-SEC performer at USC.

He was the 10th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and played four seasons there before going to the Patriots. In New England, he won a Super Bowl and was named the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year after tying for the league lead with eight interceptions.

Gilmore has 27 interceptions and two touchdowns during his 10-year NFL career.