It’s a new season now for KC Comets, who open MASL playoffs in Texas on Saturday

The Kansas City Comets, the Major Arena Soccer League’s Central Division champions, open the first round of the MASL playoffs this weekend against the Dallas Sidekicks.

The Comets (13-9) play the first leg of the series on Saturday in Allen, Texas. The second leg is scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the Comets’ home field: Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

The series’ winner advances to the semifinals, one step closer to claiming the league’s Ron Newman Cup as MASL champion.

Ticket details

Fans can purchase tickets to the Comets’ Tuesday playoff game against the Sidekicks via ticketmaster.com or at the Cable Dahmer Arena box office. As was the case during the regular season, groups of 10 or more can get discounted tickets by calling the Comets directly at 888-9-COMETS.

Regular-season recap

The Comets finished first in the Central Division and enter the MASL postseason with the third overall seed behind the top-seeded San Diego Sockers (from the West Division) and second-seeded Florida Tropics (East Division). KC’s opponent in round one, Dallas (11-12), placed second in the Central and holds the sixth seed.

The Comets started the season strong, leading the league in points and scoring. But their depth was tested as two players returned to their respective outdoor teams, two veterans retired and injuries began to pile up.

At various points in the season, even some of the players the team signed as mid-season reinforcements got hurt. Both Comets goalkeepers were injured, so the club had to bring in a new keeper on the fly.

Amid their struggles, the Comets continued to create chances, outshooting all but one of their last six opponents. They just couldn’t capitalize, scoring three goals in three of their last four losses.

“Our struggle is just finding the back of the net,” Comets player/coach Leo Gibson explained after their last defeat.

One positive? As the injured starters rested and healed, some of their less experienced teammates saw valuable playing time.

Story continues

Back in the flow

Gibson and the team have been working to get back to their early-season form. Accordingly, practice was intense this week.

“Practice looked good, but we have to do it in the games,” Gibson said. “We are working to put ourselves in a position to be better. Working to get back to what we were doing before: finishing, and playing better defense, as well.”

Lucas Sousa, the 2021 MASL Rookie of the Year, has been a consistent threat this season. He has eight goals in his last six matches. He said no one around the club is making excuses for the struggles this year.

It’s playoff time — time for renewed focus.

“Everyone knows the playoffs is a different entity,” he said.