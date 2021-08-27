7 Easy-To-Wear Leggings Trends That Aren’t Basic Black

It doesn't take a practiced eye to realize leggings have become a wardrobe staple. We won't get into the deeper semantics over whether leggings should count as pants. But hey, facts are facts: most everyone succumbs to wearing them at some point or another. While some leggings devotees stick with their tried-and-true basic black spandex, fall is a good time to get creative with textures, tones, and weightier fabrics.



Whether you just need something quick and easy to throw on before your morning coffee's kicked in or you're looking for something a little more #fashun for a night out, don't fret — we’ve made an exhaustive list of the best leggings on offer this fall. From that one perfect pair of slick leather-like leggings to trend-forward styles that could inspire anyone to get-up-and-go, we're covering all the bases.



Flared Leggings

Just because leggings are basic doesn't mean you can't have some fun. Flared leggings are simple on the top and jut out to a sartorial party on the bottom, adding a little extra oomph to your comfort-first ensemble.



FP Movement | Free People Superfly Flares, $, available at Free People





Sablyn Bailey Flared Leggings, $, available at Farfetch





Torrid Bootcut Wicking Active Yoga Pant with Pockets, $, available at Torrid





Year of Ours Ribbed Flare Legging, $, available at Urban Outffiters





& Other Stories Flared Leggings, $, available at & Other Stories

Faux-Leather Leggings

Ross from Friends might've given leather pants a bum rap as far as comfort is concerned, but faux-leather leggings are a sleek and ultra-wearable alternative that look just as good as the real thing.



Commando Faux Leather Legging, $, available at Commando





90 Degree by Reflex Faux Cracked Leather High Rise Ankle Leggings, $, available at Nordstrom Rack





Mango Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at Mango





A New Day Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at Target





SPANX Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at SPANX

The Earth-Tone Legging

We’ll be loyal to black leggings for life, but it’s healthy to try new things. This fall, we’re seeing earth-toned neutral shades that might just be the next best thing. These deep greens, browns, and slates offerings give an easy-to-style alternative from the standard black.



Madewell Plus MWL Form High-Rise 25" Leggings, $, available at Madewell





Everlane The Perform Legging, $, available at Everlane





Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $, available at Nordstrom





Lululemon Align Pant II 25", $, available at Lululemon





Theory Yoke Leggings, $, available at Shopbop

Ribbed Leggings

To add a touch of texture to your legging look, consider a ribbed fabric à la Simon Miller. These ultra on-trend leggings are super soft to boot, making it one of our top picks for the snuggly season ahead.



Simon Miller Rib Marek Pant, $, available at Simon Miller





Lunya Cozy Cotton Silk Legging, $, available at Lunya





H&M Ribbed Leggings, $, available at H&M





Alo Yoga Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging, $, available at Alo Yoga





ASOS CURVE Curve Rib Legging, $, available at ASOS

Split-Seam Leggings



The unexpectedly cool split-front hem detail is suddenly everywhere. Nothing says “These might be pants” like some sophisticated, on-trend tailoring.



NBD Celine Pant, $, available at Revolve





Good American Split Flare Sweatpants, $, available at Good American





Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Legging, $, available at Alo Yoga





Banana Republic High-Rise Sloan Legging, $, available at Banana Republic





Eloquii Miracle Flawless Legging With Side Slit Hem, $, available at Eloquii

Printed Leggings



Patterned leg-huggers exist a spectrum from chill to no chill, meaning that you can keep it low-key with a subtle, tonal monochrome print or unfurl that freak flag with a flower-powered explosion of color. Not sure where you land? meet somewhere in the middle with a cool, trend-friendly snake print. Choose your own adventure, leggings-lovers!



Zara Floral Jacquard Knit Leggings, $, available at Zara





Carbon38 Houndstooth Jacquard 7/8 Legging, $, available at Carbon38





The Upside The Upside Floral Leggings, $, available at Anthropologie





Banana Republic High-Rise Sloan Legging, $, available at Banana Republic





Marine Serre Moon-Print Leggings, $, available at Bergdorf Goodman

Warm Leggings

If you like wearing your leggings despite precipitously low temperatures or simply want a toasty inner layer for pants, leggings made from wool, thermal, or Heattech provide insulating options that are still, well, a legging.



Allude High-Rise Virgin-Wool Leggings, $, available at MatchesFashion





L.L. Bean Cresta Wool Midweight Base Layer, $, available at L.L. Bean





Uniqlo HEATTECH Extra Warm Leggings, $, available at Uniqlo





Skims Cotton Thermal Legging, $, available at Skims





Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings, $, available at Amazon

