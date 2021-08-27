7 Easy-To-Wear Leggings Trends That Aren’t Basic Black

Eliza Huber
·4 min read

It doesn't take a practiced eye to realize leggings have become a wardrobe staple. We won't get into the deeper semantics over whether leggings should count as pants. But hey, facts are facts: most everyone succumbs to wearing them at some point or another. While some leggings devotees stick with their tried-and-true basic black spandex, fall is a good time to get creative with textures, tones, and weightier fabrics.

Whether you just need something quick and easy to throw on before your morning coffee's kicked in or you're looking for something a little more #fashun for a night out, don't fret — we’ve made an exhaustive list of the best leggings on offer this fall. From that one perfect pair of slick leather-like leggings to trend-forward styles that could inspire anyone to get-up-and-go, we're covering all the bases.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Flared Leggings</h2><br>Just because leggings are basic doesn't mean you can't have some fun. Flared leggings are simple on the top and jut out to a sartorial party on the bottom, adding a little extra <em>oomph </em>to your comfort-first ensemble. <br><br><strong>FP Movement | Free People</strong> Superfly Flares, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fsuperfly-flares%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Free People" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Free People</a>

FP Movement | Free People Superfly Flares, $, available at Free People
<br><br><strong>Sablyn</strong> Bailey Flared Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fsablyn-bailey-flared-leggings-item-17234156.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D9531" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a>


Sablyn Bailey Flared Leggings, $, available at Farfetch
<br><br><strong>Torrid</strong> Bootcut Wicking Active Yoga Pant with Pockets, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.torrid.com%2Fproduct%2Fblack-bootcut-wicking-active-yoga-pant-with-pockets%2F12024160.html%3F_br_psugg_q%3Dflare%2Bpants" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Torrid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Torrid</a>


Torrid Bootcut Wicking Active Yoga Pant with Pockets, $, available at Torrid
<br><br><strong>Year of Ours</strong> Ribbed Flare Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fyear-of-ours-ribbed-flare-legging%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outffiters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outffiters</a>


Year of Ours Ribbed Flare Legging, $, available at Urban Outffiters
<br><br><strong>& Other Stories</strong> Flared Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.stories.com%2Fen_usd%2Fclothing%2Ftrousers%2Fjoggers-tights%2Fproduct.flared-leggings-black.0941778001.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:& Other Stories" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">& Other Stories</a>


& Other Stories Flared Leggings, $, available at & Other Stories
<h3>Faux-Leather Leggings</h3><br>Ross from <em>Friends</em> might've given leather pants a bum rap as far as comfort is concerned, but faux-leather leggings are a sleek and ultra-wearable alternative that look just as good as the real thing. <br><br><strong>Commando</strong> Faux Leather Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wearcommando.com%2Fcollections%2Fwomens-leggings-faux-leather%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-faux-leather-legging-with-perfect-control%3Fvariant%3D39696328065077" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Commando" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Commando</a>

Commando Faux Leather Legging, $, available at Commando
<br><br><strong>90 Degree by Reflex</strong> Faux Cracked Leather High Rise Ankle Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstromrack.com%2Fs%2F90-degree-by-reflex-faux-cracked-leather-high-rise-ankle-leggings%2F5985146" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom Rack" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom Rack</a>


90 Degree by Reflex Faux Cracked Leather High Rise Ankle Leggings, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
<br><br><strong>Mango</strong> Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fpants-leggings%2Ffaux-leather-leggings_17055914.html%3Fc%3D42" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mango" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mango</a>


Mango Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at Mango
<br><br><strong>A New Day</strong> Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoto.target.com%2FDVkOgy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Target" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Target</a>


A New Day Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at Target
<br><br><strong>SPANX</strong> Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spanx.com%2Fleggings%2Ffaux-leather%2Ffaux-leather-leggings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SPANX" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SPANX</a>


SPANX Faux Leather Leggings, $, available at SPANX
<h2>The Earth-Tone Legging</h2><br>We’ll be <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/black-leggings-outfit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:loyal to black leggings" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">loyal to black leggings</a> for life, but it’s healthy to try new things. This fall, we’re seeing earth-toned neutral shades that might just be the next best thing. These deep greens, browns, and slates offerings give an easy-to-style alternative from the standard black.<br><br><strong>Madewell</strong> Plus MWL Form High-Rise 25" Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fplus-mwl-form-high-rise-25%2522-leggings-99106348059.html%3Fcolor%3DNA5964" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madewell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madewell</a>

Madewell Plus MWL Form High-Rise 25" Leggings, $, available at Madewell
<br><br><strong>Everlane</strong> The Perform Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-perform-legging-chocolate" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Everlane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Everlane</a>


Everlane The Perform Legging, $, available at Everlane
<br><br><strong>Zella</strong> Live In High Waist Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fzella-live-in-high-waist-leggings%2F6484764%3Fcolor%3DGREEN%2BROSIN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nordstrom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nordstrom</a>


Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $, available at Nordstrom
<br><br><strong>Lululemon</strong> Align Pant II 25", $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-pants%2FAlign-Pant-2%2F_%2Fprod2020012%3Fcolor%3D26083" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lululemon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lululemon</a>


Lululemon Align Pant II 25", $, available at Lululemon
<br><br><strong>Theory</strong> Yoke Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopbop.com%2Fyoke-legging-theory%2Fvp%2Fv%3D1%2F1521326785.htm%3FfolderID%3D13287" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shopbop" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shopbop</a>


Theory Yoke Leggings, $, available at Shopbop
<h2>Ribbed Leggings</h2><br>To add a touch of texture to your legging look, consider a ribbed fabric à la Simon Miller. These ultra on-trend leggings are <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/soft-leggings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:super soft" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">super soft</a> to boot, making it one of our top picks for the snuggly season ahead.<br><br><strong>Simon Miller</strong> Rib Marek Pant, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.simonmillerusa.com%2Fcollections%2Fbottoms%2Fproducts%2Fw5005-marek-pant-caramel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Simon Miller" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Simon Miller</a>

Simon Miller Rib Marek Pant, $, available at Simon Miller
<br><br><strong>Lunya</strong> Cozy Cotton Silk Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fcozy-cotton-silk-legging%3Fvariant%3D33079668572203" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lunya" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lunya</a>


Lunya Cozy Cotton Silk Legging, $, available at Lunya
<br><br><strong>H&M</strong> Ribbed Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww2.hm.com%2Fen_us%2Fproductpage.1003833002.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:H&M" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">H&M</a>


H&M Ribbed Leggings, $, available at H&M
<br><br><strong>Alo Yoga</strong> Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw5987r-ribbed-high-waist-7-8-blissful-legging-soft-seagrass%3Fvariant%3D40131743056052" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alo Yoga" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alo Yoga</a>


Alo Yoga Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging, $, available at Alo Yoga
<br><br><strong>ASOS CURVE</strong> Curve Rib Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-curve%2Fasos-design-curve-rib-legging%2Fprd%2F14178135%3Faffid%3D25902" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ASOS" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ASOS</a>


ASOS CURVE Curve Rib Legging, $, available at ASOS
<h3>Split-Seam Leggings<br></h3><br>The unexpectedly cool split-front hem detail is suddenly everywhere. Nothing says “These might be pants” like some sophisticated, on-trend tailoring.<br><br><strong>NBD</strong> Celine Pant, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fnbd-celine-pant%2Fdp%2FNBDR-WP129%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Revolve" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Revolve</a>

NBD Celine Pant, $, available at Revolve
<br><br><strong>Good American</strong> Split Flare Sweatpants, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fsplit-flare-sweats-putty001" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good American" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good American</a>


Good American Split Flare Sweatpants, $, available at Good American
<br><br><strong>Alo Yoga</strong> Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw51109r-airbrush-high-waist-7-8-flutter-legging-black" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alo Yoga" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alo Yoga</a>


Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Legging, $, available at Alo Yoga
<br><br><strong>Banana Republic</strong> High-Rise Sloan Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D583699002%26pcid%3D999" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Banana Republic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Banana Republic</a>


Banana Republic High-Rise Sloan Legging, $, available at Banana Republic
<br><br><strong>Eloquii</strong> Miracle Flawless Legging With Side Slit Hem, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eloquii.com%2Fmiracle-flawless-legging-with-side-slit-hem%2F1145289.html%3Fdwvar_1145289_colorCode%3D41%26index%3D11%26item_list_id%3Dplp_category_page%26item_list_name%3DCategory%2520Page" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eloquii" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eloquii</a>


Eloquii Miracle Flawless Legging With Side Slit Hem, $, available at Eloquii
<h3>Printed Leggings</h3><br><br>Patterned leg-huggers exist a spectrum from chill to no chill, meaning that you can keep it low-key with a subtle, tonal monochrome print or unfurl that freak flag with a flower-powered explosion of color. Not sure where you land? meet somewhere in the middle with a cool, trend-friendly snake print. Choose your own adventure, leggings-lovers!<br><br><strong>Zara</strong> Floral Jacquard Knit Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zara.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Ffloral-jacquard-knit-leggings-p05755119.html%3Fv1%3D114350521" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zara</a>

Zara Floral Jacquard Knit Leggings, $, available at Zara
<br><br><strong>Carbon38</strong> Houndstooth Jacquard 7/8 Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carbon38.com%2Fproduct%2Fhoundstooth-jacquard-core-7-8-legging-french-nayy-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carbon38" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carbon38</a>


Carbon38 Houndstooth Jacquard 7/8 Legging, $, available at Carbon38
<br><br><strong>The Upside</strong> The Upside Floral Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-upside-floral-leggings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anthropologie</a>


The Upside The Upside Floral Leggings, $, available at Anthropologie
<br><br><strong>Banana Republic</strong> High-Rise Sloan Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublic.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D749583002%26pcid%3D999%26vid%3D1%26%26searchText%3Dwool%2520leggings%23pdp-page-content" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Banana Republic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Banana Republic</a>


Banana Republic High-Rise Sloan Legging, $, available at Banana Republic
<br><br><strong>Marine Serre</strong> Moon-Print Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fmarine-serre-moon-print-leggings-prod165040264" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bergdorf Goodman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bergdorf Goodman</a>


Marine Serre Moon-Print Leggings, $, available at Bergdorf Goodman
<h3>Warm Leggings</h3><br>If you like wearing your leggings despite precipitously low temperatures or simply want a toasty inner layer for pants, leggings made from wool, thermal, or Heattech provide insulating options that are still, well, a legging.<br><br><strong>Allude</strong> High-Rise Virgin-Wool Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2FAllude-High-rise-virgin-wool-leggings-1426630" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MatchesFashion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">MatchesFashion</a>

Allude High-Rise Virgin-Wool Leggings, $, available at MatchesFashion
<br><br><strong>L.L. Bean</strong> Cresta Wool Midweight Base Layer, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F88434%3Fpage%3Dcresta-wool-midweight-base-layer-pant-misses-regular" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:L.L. Bean" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">L.L. Bean</a>


L.L. Bean Cresta Wool Midweight Base Layer, $, available at L.L. Bean
<br><br><strong>Uniqlo</strong> HEATTECH Extra Warm Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fwomen-heattech-extra-warm-leggings-439510.html%3Fdwvar_439510_color%3DCOL08" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uniqlo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Uniqlo</a>


Uniqlo HEATTECH Extra Warm Leggings, $, available at Uniqlo
<br><br><strong>Skims</strong> Cotton Thermal Legging, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fskims.com%2Fproducts%2Fcotton-rib-legging-rose-clay" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Skims" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Skims</a>


Skims Cotton Thermal Legging, $, available at Skims
<br><br><strong>Under Armour</strong> ColdGear Compression Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Under-Armour-ColdGear-Authentic-Compression/dp/B00GPG6OZI/ref=sr_1_35" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a>


Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings, $, available at Amazon

