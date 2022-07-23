Is this the season Manchester United striker Anthony Martial finally delivers on all that potential?

Anthony Martial - GETTY IMAGES

“Keep up the good work, man,” a couple of supporters shouted as Anthony Martial emerged from the dressing room after Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in Perth. Martial smiled and shook their hands before boarding the team bus headed for the airport ahead of the flight home to Manchester with a notable spring in his step.

There have been a few definite winners on United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia - Diogo Dalot and Jadon Sancho among them - but arguably none more so than Martial, who appeared to be on his way out of the club at the end of last season but is now about to start the new one as Erik ten Hag’s first-choice centre-forward.

Three goals in four games, a renewed hunger, energy and focus and some real quality to Martial’s game, both on and off the ball, have provided a welcome and timely shot in the arm for Ten Hag given the absence of last season’s top scorer and his most high-profile player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football is so often about opportunity and what you do with that opportunity and the door has opened up for Martial in a way that scarcely seemed possible back in January when he accepted a £50,000-a-week pay cut in a bid to force through a loan move to Sevilla, anything to get away from Old Trafford.

It was interesting United should be playing Villa in another 2-2 draw on Sunday because it was after a 2-2 draw against Steven Gerrard’s side in January that Ralf Rangnick claimed Martial had refused to play in the game. Martial hit back and effectively accused United’s interim manager of lying but, six months on, the outlook has changed and supporters are wondering if they are about to see the France striker finally deliver on all of that talent and potential.

Anthony Martial scores past Crystal Palace goalkeeper Remi Matthews - AFP

A hefty degree of caution is entirely understandable. Martial has had good pre-seasons before then faded once the real business of winning matches begins: brilliant one week then peripheral for the next three and so on as his concentration and interest wanes.

Story continues

It was on tour in the US in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, with whom he would endure a spectacular fall-out 12 months later when the former manager accused the striker of going Awol after the birth of his son, that Martial got fans all excited.

A game against Real Madrid, in particular, stood out when Martial showcased his dazzlingly quick feet to dribble around Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal and Luka Modric before nutmegging Raphael Varane with a pass to tee up Jesse Lingard for a simple tap in.

On his day Martial is a game-changer, but maintaining his engagement and focus has been a challenge beyond Louis van Gaal, who bought the player and promised he would be “a gift” for his successors, Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick. Solskjaer probably got the closest of anyone to extracting consistency from Martial when, during the 2019/20 campaign, he finished as joint-top scorer with Marcus Rashford with 23 goals.

But it would not last and come the following season Martial found himself playing second fiddle to Edinson Cavani when the Uruguayan was fit before he fell further down the pecking order with the arrival of Ronaldo last summer.

Martial certainly looked like he had his nose pushed out of joint by the sudden onus on a 35-year-old and 37-year-old up front and might have been within his rights to ask what had happened to that supposed faith in youth. Equally, the answer back - that he could not be relied upon to deliver every few days, let alone every few weeks - would not have been without justification either.

Anthony Martial of Manchester United is shown a red card - BRADLEY ORMESHER

So now it is on Ten Hag to try to find a way of getting a consistent tune out of Mr Mercurial or, at least, to give the player the platform and show him enough love that the Frenchman takes it upon himself to properly channel his focus.

The talent is there. It is not as if Ten Hag, with his hand forced by the Ronaldo situation and the wait for attacking reinforcements ongoing, is asking Martial to be something he cannot. Martial is big, strong, fast and a cool finisher with great feet and a natural intuition on the pitch. Staff at the club feel he is the full package in technical terms but, in his career to date, he has been missing that vital ingredient that separates the great players from good ones: a relentless work ethic and mentality.

Ten Hag has been impressed by various aspects of Martial’s play, not least the intelligence with which he presses the opposition. Martial is adept at angling his runs to cut off passing lines into the midfield and, on this tour at least, has set the tone for the way United close down from the front. That is why it will be intriguing to see how Ten Hag plans to integrate Ronaldo if the Portugal star comes back because it is hard to see him being able to sustain the intensity with which Martial has been pressing.

Martial’s link play has also drawn admiration from Ten Hag. His quick first-time pass through for Jadon Sancho to score in the 3-1 win against Crystal Palace in Melbourne on Tuesday and the way he plucked a long Bruno Fernandes ball out of the air with two defenders around him in the lead up to Marcus Rashford’s goal in the same game underlined his quality and had a whiff of Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino about it.

Similarly, his hold up play, showcased against Villa when he received a pass from Dalot with his back to goal, created space with his first touch and fed Fernandes en route to Luke Shaw crossing for Sancho to volley home, can be very good. Sancho and Rashford, you can tell, enjoy playing with this version of Martial.

And then there is the composure in front of goal, as witnessed by his cool finish past Alisson in the 4-0 over Liverpool in Bangkok and his stunning goal against Palace, when he cushioned Dalot’s cross on his chest before volleying home.

Now 26, this feels like a make-or-break season for Martial at Old Trafford. Pre-season has offered grounds for real encouragement but it has to be a springboard to better things, not the start of another false dawn.