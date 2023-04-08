This season’s in colour suits all skin tones and ages – here’s how to wear it

This season’s most stylish shades truly are coming out of the blue - Getty

I’d tell you blue is the new black, but like me, you’ve probably been wearing it for years. Decades. Probably since your parents first dressed you in a tiny pastel onesie.

This season, however, we’ve seen it on the catwalks at Fendi, Akris and Paul Smith, and at last month’s Oscars too, courtesy of stars including Cate Blanchett.

Blue has always been a coveted colour: the ancient Egyptians daubed it on to pharaohs’ tombs; for the Romans, it was a colour for mourning; in Renaissance art, it represented the Virgin Mary. Then in the 1960s, artist Yves Klein mixed a particularly punchy shade, and became forever linked with it.

Blue has been used to convey trust, calm, loyalty, wisdom and intelligence. No wonder celebrities – including Beyoncé, John Travolta and Alicia Silverstone – are fond of naming their children after the hue.

Iris Apfel in 2014 - Manuel Outumuro

In fashion, it has a rich history too. A blue jumper is never just a blue jumper, as Miranda Priestly, the fictional magazine editor played by Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada, famously conveyed to her clueless assistant, played by Anne Hathaway: ‘What you don’t know is that sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean.’

There is no skin tone blue doesn’t flatter, or age it doesn’t suit, as Iris Apfel (above) demonstrates with panache.

Even colour-phobes might stray into blue territory – indigo is, after all, classic for denim. But it can also be impactful: see Lupita Nyong’o’s dress at the 2014 Oscars, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman or Zendaya in Prada at the 2019 Met Gala.

Whether it’s cobalt, cerulean, cornflower or sky, this season’s most stylish shades truly are coming out of the blue.

Try these

