With season and card on line, Johnson Wagner makes walk-off hole-out from 153 yards to make cut at Wyndham Championship

Johnson Wagner didn't hear no bell.

The 38-year-old came into the regular-season finale at the Wyndham Championship ranked 136th in the FedEx Cup standings, needing to make the cut to harbor any chances of earning postseason entry—and more importantly, securing his tour card for next season. Following an even-par 70 in Round 1, that proposition looked ominous.

Wagner turned it around on Friday, yet came to the final hole at Sedgefield needing a birdie to be playing on the weekend. From 153 yards out, Wagner choose a 9-iron...and promptly produced a walk-off eagle.

That is getting it done, son.

“I was just trying to hit something right at it,” said Wagner said after the round. “Came off the club and I started yelling at it to go in. Next thing we knew, we heard the stick get hit. Everybody went crazy up at the green. I started going crazy.

“It was a nice way to make the cut.”

Wagner still has work ahead, starting Saturday 10 strokes back of leader Brandt Snedeker. But with that instant classic in his back pocket, don't be surprised if this Met legend has some magic left for Greensboro.

