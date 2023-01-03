Season analysis: Boise State’s offense hit rock bottom, then rebounded to end the year

Note: This is the first installment in a five-part series wrapping up Boise State’s 2022 season. The Idaho Statesman next will break down what was a dominant season for the defense.

The Boise State football team opened the new year with exciting news. Running back George Holani will return for another season.

Holani, who just wrapped up the second 1,000-yard rushing season of his career, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will return for his redshirt senior season. He might have a future in the NFL, but he’s putting that on hold.

Boise State fans got a glimpse of how dominant the Broncos’ running game can be this season. Holani, quarterback Taylen Green and freshman running back Ashton Jeanty combined to post 316 rushing yards in back-to-back games against San Diego State and Fresno State. The Broncos ended the year ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West at 196.4 rushing yards a game.

The Broncos’ offense will be under the direction of new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, and he has plenty of pieces to work with. And the next few years could be exciting, especially with the College Football Playoff expanding in 2024.

Before looking too far ahead, here’s a look back at how Boise State’s offense performed in 2022.

What we learned

QB Taylen Green is a star

Green was put into an impossible situation but found a way to flourish.

Boise State’s offense was a mess through the first month of the season. The Broncos were 2-2 after a loss to major underdog UTEP in September. Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired less than 24 hours after the upset, and he was replaced by Dirk Koetter. Four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier announced his transfer intentions a few days later.

Green, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound redshirt freshman, was thrown into the fire just as the Broncos began Mountain West play. All he did was set program records, go 8-2 as the starter and lead the Broncos to a 35-32 win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

Green’s 91-yard touchdown run against Utah State was the longest run from scrimmage by a player at any position in Boise State history. He racked up five touchdowns against the Aggies, becoming the first Mountain West quarterback to throw four TD passes and run for one against an FBS opponent since 2020.

Against Nevada, he became the first Boise State quarterback to throw for a touchdown and rush for one in the first quarter of a game since Grant Hedrick did it in 2014.

Green made awe-inspiring displays of athleticism look effortless. He helped turn a floundering offense into a dangerous unit, and the growth he showed as a passer should have Boise State fans excited. He was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year for a reason, and Green has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up for the Broncos.

The future is bright

Green is far from the only budding star on Boise State’s offense. Jeanty, wide receivers Eric McAlister and Latrell Caples, and offensive lineman Mason Randolph all emerged last season and should take on even larger roles the next couple of years.

Jeanty’s chiseled frame and violent running style made people forget he’s a freshman. He became the focal point of the Broncos’ running game at times, including in the Frisco Bowl, where he posted a career-high 178 yards.

Caples and McAlister became two of Green’s most reliable targets in the latter half of the season. Caples, a redshirt sophomore, finished the year with a team-high 51 catches and 549 yards. He, McAlister and Billy Bowens each had a team-leading four touchdown receptions. Caples set career-highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (87) in the Frisco Bowl.

McAlister, a 6-3, 195-pound redshirt freshman, showed flashes of what he can do. He stretched defenses vertically by hauling in deep passes. He averaged more than 23 yards a catch and finished the season ranked No. 4 on the team with 259 receiving yards — on just 11 receptions.

Randolph, a redshirt freshman, emerged as a starter because right guard Ben Dooley missed eight games after his rehab from a foot injury was prolonged by an infection. Randolph started 10 games and has the potential to be a force on the interior of the Broncos’ line, offensive line coach Tim Keane said.

“He’s just a big, strong athlete who doesn’t let the stage get to him,” Keane said. “He never seemed flustered out there. He just kept battling, and we’re really excited about him.”

Boise State running back George Holani carries the ball in the third quarter of their football game against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Season Awards

MVP — RB George Holani (221 carries, 1,157 yards, 10 TD; 24 catches, 151 yards, 3 TD): It’s no secret that the Broncos’ offense goes as Holani goes. Boise State was 6-0 this season when he rushed for at least 100 yards. The Broncos are 12-0 when he has cracked the century mark in games since joining the program in 2019. Holani posted more than 1,000 rushing yards for the first time since his freshman year, and his 24 catches ranked No. 5 on the team.

Breakout Player of Year — QB Taylen Green (166-of-271, 2,042 passing yards, 14 TD, 6 INT; 81 carries, 586 yards, 10 TD): Green showed what he can do with a 74-yard touchdown run in the season opener at Oregon State. He went on to rush for more than 100 yards in three games, including 119 yards in the Frisco Bowl. He finished the year averaging 7.2 yards per carry. The redshirt freshman also ended the season with a streak of seven straight games with at least one touchdown pass, including a career-high four against Utah State.

Newcomer of the Year — RB Ashton Jeanty (156 carries, 821 yards, 7 TD; 14 catches, 155 yards): Jeanty enrolled early and joined the program in January 2022. He immediately carved out a role for himself in the Broncos’ running game and rushed for more than 100 yards in two games, including 109 yards and two touchdowns in a regular-season win over Fresno State. His 178 rushing yards in the Frisco Bowl were the most in a postseason game in Boise State history.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty picks up a crowd of Aggies in the Broncos’ final regular season game against Utah State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

By the numbers

Total offense: 386.9 yards per game. No. 3 Mountain West, No. 69 in the country.

Rushing offense: 196.4 yards per game. No. 2 Mountain West, No. 30 in the country.

Passing offense: 190.6 yards per game. No. 7 Mountain West, No. 111 in the country.

Scoring: 29.5 points a game. No. 2 Mountain West, No. 57 in the country.

Story lines to watch in 2023

The backfield is stacked

Holani returning for another season is a big deal in itself. He is one of the top running backs in the Mountain West. Factor in that he’ll once again be joined by Jeanty and Green, and how high expectations are for incoming freshman Jambres “Breezy” Dubar, and it’s easy to be overtaken by flights of fancy when thinking about the Broncos’ running game.

Is the program preparing for a return to a time when running backs such as Alexander Mattison, Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi and Jeremy McNichols chewed defenses up on a weekly basis? Can the Broncos overtake Air Force and its triple-option attack and produce the best running game in the Mountain West?

Boise State rushed for more than 200 yards in seven games and eclipsed the 300-yard mark three times, including a season-high 318 in the Frisco Bowl. Assuming everyone stays healthy, there’s no reason to think that won’t become the norm.

Who will back up Green?

Backup quarterback Sam Vidlak hit the transfer portal after the Frisco Bowl, leaving the Broncos without much in the way of experience. Maddux Madsen, who just completed his freshman year, is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. Walk-on Colt Fulton is heading into his redshirt sophomore year, and incoming freshman CJ Tiller will be on campus in January.

The Broncos may have to look to the transfer portal to add an experienced backup. Boise State coach Andy Avalos said in December that his staff will add depth to the roster at several positions heading into the traditional signing period, which begins on Feb. 1, but he didn’t get more specific.