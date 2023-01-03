Season analysis: Boise State’s offense hit rock bottom, then rebounded to end the year

Ron Counts
·7 min read

Note: This is the first installment in a five-part series wrapping up Boise State’s 2022 season. The Idaho Statesman next will break down what was a dominant season for the defense.

The Boise State football team opened the new year with exciting news. Running back George Holani will return for another season.

Holani, who just wrapped up the second 1,000-yard rushing season of his career, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will return for his redshirt senior season. He might have a future in the NFL, but he’s putting that on hold.

Boise State fans got a glimpse of how dominant the Broncos’ running game can be this season. Holani, quarterback Taylen Green and freshman running back Ashton Jeanty combined to post 316 rushing yards in back-to-back games against San Diego State and Fresno State. The Broncos ended the year ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West at 196.4 rushing yards a game.

The Broncos’ offense will be under the direction of new offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, and he has plenty of pieces to work with. And the next few years could be exciting, especially with the College Football Playoff expanding in 2024.

Before looking too far ahead, here’s a look back at how Boise State’s offense performed in 2022.

What we learned

QB Taylen Green is a star

Green was put into an impossible situation but found a way to flourish.

Boise State’s offense was a mess through the first month of the season. The Broncos were 2-2 after a loss to major underdog UTEP in September. Offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired less than 24 hours after the upset, and he was replaced by Dirk Koetter. Four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier announced his transfer intentions a few days later.

Green, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound redshirt freshman, was thrown into the fire just as the Broncos began Mountain West play. All he did was set program records, go 8-2 as the starter and lead the Broncos to a 35-32 win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl.

Green’s 91-yard touchdown run against Utah State was the longest run from scrimmage by a player at any position in Boise State history. He racked up five touchdowns against the Aggies, becoming the first Mountain West quarterback to throw four TD passes and run for one against an FBS opponent since 2020.

Against Nevada, he became the first Boise State quarterback to throw for a touchdown and rush for one in the first quarter of a game since Grant Hedrick did it in 2014.

Green made awe-inspiring displays of athleticism look effortless. He helped turn a floundering offense into a dangerous unit, and the growth he showed as a passer should have Boise State fans excited. He was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year for a reason, and Green has a chance to be one of the best quarterbacks to ever suit up for the Broncos.

‘He’s the X-factor.’ Boise State’s new starting quarterback specializes in improvisation

The future is bright

Green is far from the only budding star on Boise State’s offense. Jeanty, wide receivers Eric McAlister and Latrell Caples, and offensive lineman Mason Randolph all emerged last season and should take on even larger roles the next couple of years.

Jeanty’s chiseled frame and violent running style made people forget he’s a freshman. He became the focal point of the Broncos’ running game at times, including in the Frisco Bowl, where he posted a career-high 178 yards.

Caples and McAlister became two of Green’s most reliable targets in the latter half of the season. Caples, a redshirt sophomore, finished the year with a team-high 51 catches and 549 yards. He, McAlister and Billy Bowens each had a team-leading four touchdown receptions. Caples set career-highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (87) in the Frisco Bowl.

McAlister, a 6-3, 195-pound redshirt freshman, showed flashes of what he can do. He stretched defenses vertically by hauling in deep passes. He averaged more than 23 yards a catch and finished the season ranked No. 4 on the team with 259 receiving yards — on just 11 receptions.

Randolph, a redshirt freshman, emerged as a starter because right guard Ben Dooley missed eight games after his rehab from a foot injury was prolonged by an infection. Randolph started 10 games and has the potential to be a force on the interior of the Broncos’ line, offensive line coach Tim Keane said.

“He’s just a big, strong athlete who doesn’t let the stage get to him,” Keane said. “He never seemed flustered out there. He just kept battling, and we’re really excited about him.”

Boise State running back George Holani carries the ball in the third quarter of their football game against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Boise State running back George Holani carries the ball in the third quarter of their football game against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Season Awards

MVP — RB George Holani (221 carries, 1,157 yards, 10 TD; 24 catches, 151 yards, 3 TD): It’s no secret that the Broncos’ offense goes as Holani goes. Boise State was 6-0 this season when he rushed for at least 100 yards. The Broncos are 12-0 when he has cracked the century mark in games since joining the program in 2019. Holani posted more than 1,000 rushing yards for the first time since his freshman year, and his 24 catches ranked No. 5 on the team.

Breakout Player of Year — QB Taylen Green (166-of-271, 2,042 passing yards, 14 TD, 6 INT; 81 carries, 586 yards, 10 TD): Green showed what he can do with a 74-yard touchdown run in the season opener at Oregon State. He went on to rush for more than 100 yards in three games, including 119 yards in the Frisco Bowl. He finished the year averaging 7.2 yards per carry. The redshirt freshman also ended the season with a streak of seven straight games with at least one touchdown pass, including a career-high four against Utah State.

Newcomer of the Year — RB Ashton Jeanty (156 carries, 821 yards, 7 TD; 14 catches, 155 yards): Jeanty enrolled early and joined the program in January 2022. He immediately carved out a role for himself in the Broncos’ running game and rushed for more than 100 yards in two games, including 109 yards and two touchdowns in a regular-season win over Fresno State. His 178 rushing yards in the Frisco Bowl were the most in a postseason game in Boise State history.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty picks up a crowd of Aggies in the Broncos’ final regular season game against Utah State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty picks up a crowd of Aggies in the Broncos’ final regular season game against Utah State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

By the numbers

Total offense: 386.9 yards per game. No. 3 Mountain West, No. 69 in the country.

Rushing offense: 196.4 yards per game. No. 2 Mountain West, No. 30 in the country.

Passing offense: 190.6 yards per game. No. 7 Mountain West, No. 111 in the country.

Scoring: 29.5 points a game. No. 2 Mountain West, No. 57 in the country.

Where will former Boise State QB Bachmeier end up? A recruiting expert weighs in

Story lines to watch in 2023

The backfield is stacked

Holani returning for another season is a big deal in itself. He is one of the top running backs in the Mountain West. Factor in that he’ll once again be joined by Jeanty and Green, and how high expectations are for incoming freshman Jambres “Breezy” Dubar, and it’s easy to be overtaken by flights of fancy when thinking about the Broncos’ running game.

Is the program preparing for a return to a time when running backs such as Alexander Mattison, Doug Martin, Jay Ajayi and Jeremy McNichols chewed defenses up on a weekly basis? Can the Broncos overtake Air Force and its triple-option attack and produce the best running game in the Mountain West?

Boise State rushed for more than 200 yards in seven games and eclipsed the 300-yard mark three times, including a season-high 318 in the Frisco Bowl. Assuming everyone stays healthy, there’s no reason to think that won’t become the norm.

Who will back up Green?

Backup quarterback Sam Vidlak hit the transfer portal after the Frisco Bowl, leaving the Broncos without much in the way of experience. Maddux Madsen, who just completed his freshman year, is the only other scholarship quarterback on the roster. Walk-on Colt Fulton is heading into his redshirt sophomore year, and incoming freshman CJ Tiller will be on campus in January.

The Broncos may have to look to the transfer portal to add an experienced backup. Boise State coach Andy Avalos said in December that his staff will add depth to the roster at several positions heading into the traditional signing period, which begins on Feb. 1, but he didn’t get more specific.

Latest Stories

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Camouflaged cameraman a hit at world juniors: 'I have the best seat in the house'

    HALIFAX — The last thing Nathan Eidse wants — and he makes this abundantly clear — is to be in the spotlight. And yet there he is. Every TV timeout, every goal celebration, every victory, every defeat. Dressed head-to-toe in white, the camouflaged cameraman on skates is front and centre at the world junior men's hockey championship inside Halifax's Scotiabank Centre. "It's not lost on me that I have the best seat in the house," Eidse said between two recent games. "It's pretty neat to be in the

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at