Will There Be a Season 5 of 'True Detective': Everything We Know

Sunday, February 18, is the season finale of True Detective: Night Country, the Jodie Foster-led season of the critically acclaimed show. The series offers a new mystery every season, and this one has been wildly popular with fans. According to Variety, the first episode brought in 10.7 million viewers on HBO and Max combined within the first week, and they're already clamoring for more.

So, will there be a fifth season of True Detective? Here's what we know so far.

Is a fifth season for True Detective confirmed?

So far, so it's not. And more than that, it would be unusual for the characters played by Foster and co-star Kali Reis to come back in a Part 2 for the Night Country iteration of the show even though they're so popular. According to Rotten Tomatoes, season four has an even higher critical score than season one, which starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and received huge accolades. Season four is also the most watched iteration, per The Wrap, with 12.7 million average viewers, higher than the first season's average of 11.9 million. That all looks good for another season with or without the gals.

When Night Country's showrunner Issa López was asked by the AV Club in January if she'd come back, she answered, “That’s a question for HBO.”

What would True Detective season five be about?

Every season of True Detective always starts with a new murder, meaning it's pretty much a given that someone would die horribly in a way that thematically ties into the life of the detectives unraveling the case. Until the next season is greenlit, there's not much else that can be conjectured, but keep an eye on this space for updates as season four wraps up.

