Will there be a season 5 of Too Hot To Handle on Netflix?

Lydia Venn
·4 min read
too hot to handle season 4 fines
Is there going to be a Too Hot To Handle season 5?TOM DYMOND - Netflix

Too Hot To Handle season four is now streaming on Netflix, introducing us to a whole new group of ridiculously attractive people who are forbidden from getting with each other. The series dropped in two parts - first, five episodes on the 7th December, and then the final five on 14th December.

Obviously, we quickly became invested. Are Kayla and Seb still together? And will things work out between Nick and Jawahir? Also, will there be a Too Hot To Handle season 5?

So many questions, so little time! While we don't have all the answers, this is everything we know about a potential season five of Too Hot To Handle so far.

Is there going to be Too Hot To Handle season 5?

Right now Netflix has not yet confirmed if there will be a season five of Too Hot To Handle.

Usually, Netflix will gauge the public reaction to the current season before confirming the next season, much like they did last time. After season three dropped in January 2022, season 4 of the show was confirmed weeks later in February 2022. Announcing the news on Instagram, an official Netflix account shared, "Who doesn't love a cheeky little Cupid? Too Hot To Handle Season 4, and even more 'naughty' Netflix dating shows, are on the way."

too hot to handle season 5 release date, cast, trailer and more
TOM DYMOND - Netflix

Do we have a release date for Too Hot To Handle season 5?

Until Netflix confirms there is going to be another season we won't know about a release date.

However, going off of previous seasons we can make a guess as to when season five might drop. Season three dropped in January this year, with the newest season coming out nearly a year later this December. If the next season were to follow a similar pattern, we could expect to see season five around the end of 2023.

Who will be in Too Hot To Handle season 5?

There's currently no confirmed cast list for a potential season five of Too Hot To Handle. Usually the cast features a number of young people from around the world. In previous series there's been cast members from Australia, Canada, the UK, the USA and South Africa.

too hot to handle season 4 fines
TOM DYMOND - Netflix

The cast are often models, influencers and students. One thing the cast are always ready for is a very flirty trip, that it is of course until Lana crushes their dreams.

What will happen in Too Hot To Handle season 5?

Whilst we don't know exactly what will happen in a potential next season (we're not mind readers) we can make a pretty good guess. The next season will presumably follow a similar pattern to the previous. A group of young people think they are taking part in a new fictional reality TV show, before actually being told they are on Too Hot To Handle.

They will then be banded from engaging in sexual activity or risk being fined and losing money from their grand prize fund.

Throughout the season the cast will go through workshops in order to develop deeper emotional connections with their new partners. By the end of the season, one cast member will be awarded the grand prize fund for all their personal development.

That's if there's any left of course. As the official season four description read:

"Ten super hot and horny singletons enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called Wild Love hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez. Little do they know that TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and Lana is as watchful as ever. Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives? Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?"

Is there a trailer for season 5 of Too Hot To Handle?

Right now we don't have any footage of a potential next season, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for a comeback.

Too Hot To Handle season four is available on Netflix now.

