YOU Season 4 Gets New, Earlier Premiere Date on Netflix

Andy Swift
·2 min read

Netflix is giving YOU — both the show and you as a person — something to be thankful for today.

The streamer has announced that Season 4 of Penn Badgley’s twisted thriller will now kick off one day earlier than previously expected. Part 1 will now premiere on Thursday, Feb. 9, while Part 2 will now premiere exactly one month later on Thursday, March 9.

As previously reported, the show’s fourth season relocates Joe Goldberg to London, where he adopts a new moniker — Professor Jonathan Moore — and finds himself unreasonably infatuated with yet another pretty woman, an art gallery director named Kate (played by Charlotte Ritchie). Don’t worry, we’ll still be seeing his librarian lover Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), but like most things in Joe/Jonathan’s life, that relationship also becomes more… complicated.

Additional new characters include Nadia (Strike Back‘s Amy Leigh Hickman), Rhys (Downton Abbey‘s Ed Speleers), Phoebe (EastEnders‘ Tilly Keeper), Adam (The White Lotus‘ Lukas Gage), Simon (Devils‘ Aidan Cheng), Sophie (Niccy Lin), Gemma (Eve Austin), Connie (Dario Coates) and Blessing (Ozioma Whenu). Click here for individual breakdowns of each newcomer.

“Every season of the show is new place, a new conversation about love with a lowercase L,” showrunner Sera Gamble told TVLine at the end of Season 3. “I would be excited to do a European season. I think that would be so fun. One of the questions we always ask on this show is, What pool of privileged douchebags do we want to throw Joe into next? And there are a lot of untapped pools around the world, if you just leave the borders of the United States.”

Your hopes for Season 4 of YOU? Drop ’em in a comment below.

