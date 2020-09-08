How Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars Will Be Different, from COVID-19 Precautions to a New Host

Dancing with the Stars is returning for its 29th season Monday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and with its return will come some pretty significant changes for the series. Airing live amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show faces a number of safety challenges, considering that the premise relies on pairings of professional dancers and celebrities to dance in close proximity to one another, but the show is determined to go on.

Although some things will stay the same — the shows will be live and the stars will still learn a new dance each week — here are a few changes that will make season 29 of the hit competition series different from any other.

There's a new host.

Tyra Banks

In July 2020, ABC and BBC Studios announced that longtime host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews would be departing the hit dancing competition. In a statement to PEOPLE, they said, "Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Just one day after the news of their exit, it was announced that Tyra Banks would be joining as the host and executive producer. Banks' new role marks the first time the show has brought on a Black female solo host.

And a new judge!

Derek Hough

Derek Hough, who last appeared on the show as a pro during season 23, will be joining returning judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Hough currently holds the most records for Mirrorball Trophies won, with a whopping six wins to brag about.

Longtime head judge Len Goodman is unable to judge this season live in the ballroom because he is currently in England during the coronavirus crisis. However, Goodman will still appear, sharing his expertise from the U.K.

The judges table will be long enough to ensure proper social distancing.

Hough told PEOPLE, "We're supposed to be eight feet apart from each other at the judges' desk, so that's going to be a long desk. Bruno and I are very similar in the way I move my body. It's probably good that we're not next to each other, because it would have been a hazard. Poor Carrie Ann would've been dodging arms everywhere."

