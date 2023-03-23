Season 2 of 'Kengan Ashura' Anime Receives Netflix Release Date

Following a release announcement back in September, Season 2 of Kengan Ashura now has a rough release date. The official Netflix Anime Twitter recently shared the new alongside a visual for the upcoming season.

Teasing some of the action expected for Season 2, the visual is centered on protagonist Ohma Tokita standing bloody and battered with his fist extended and Setsuna Kiryu standing ominously behind him. The visual is accompanied by a caption that reads, "Kengan Ashura Season 2 is headed to Netflix this September, and we've got the main art right here! Are YOU ready to resume this daring fist fight to the death?!"

Season 2 of Kengan Ashura is set to feature the finals of the Kengan Annihilation Tournament and the conclusion of the original story.

Take a look at the new visual below and look for Season 2 of Kengan Ashura to hit Netflix globally this September.

