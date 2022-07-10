This seaside estate is ‘beyond comparison’ for a reason. Check out the fabulous home
Even though it recently started moving like a tidal wave through the TikTok universe, the “coastal grandmother” home aesthetic has been around as long as filmmaker Nancy Meyers has been able to pick up a pen.
And this elegant, sea breeze soft estate on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts, is the perfect embodiment of that sweeping theme.
Beam Ends, a 10-bedroom, 7.5-plus-bathroom compound on the real estate market in the popular tourist destination for a cool $56 million, is considered “beyond comparison” in its poetic listing on Compass.com for a reason.
“One can enjoy a front row seat to Nantucket Harbor with the sea life of sailboats, fishing boats, paddle boarding and picnic boats dotting the harbor offering the best of what Nantucket has to offer,” the listing describes the location.
“Complete privacy can be expected as the almost 4 acre property is surrounded by vast conservation lands and the idyllic Nantucket Creeks for nearly a mile.”
According to the Boston Globe, the property consists of an 11,000-square-foot main house and a three-bedroom guest house that were both custom built by the owners, and a four-bedroom guest house. Amenities in the main home include:
Billiards room
Media room
Sauna
Limestone floors
Wood-shingled exterior
Nantucket is an island off Cape Cod.