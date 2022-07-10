This seaside estate is ‘beyond comparison’ for a reason. Check out the fabulous home

Even though it recently started moving like a tidal wave through the TikTok universe, the “coastal grandmother” home aesthetic has been around as long as filmmaker Nancy Meyers has been able to pick up a pen.

Aerial view

And this elegant, sea breeze soft estate on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts, is the perfect embodiment of that sweeping theme.

View

Beam Ends, a 10-bedroom, 7.5-plus-bathroom compound on the real estate market in the popular tourist destination for a cool $56 million, is considered “beyond comparison” in its poetic listing on Compass.com for a reason.

Kitchen/Living room/Dining area

“One can enjoy a front row seat to Nantucket Harbor with the sea life of sailboats, fishing boats, paddle boarding and picnic boats dotting the harbor offering the best of what Nantucket has to offer,” the listing describes the location.

Dining area

“Complete privacy can be expected as the almost 4 acre property is surrounded by vast conservation lands and the idyllic Nantucket Creeks for nearly a mile.”

Pool table

According to the Boston Globe, the property consists of an 11,000-square-foot main house and a three-bedroom guest house that were both custom built by the owners, and a four-bedroom guest house. Amenities in the main home include:

Living room

Billiards room

Media room

Sauna

Limestone floors

Wood-shingled exterior

Patio

Nantucket is an island off Cape Cod.