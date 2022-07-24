‘Typically it doesn’t end well.’ The seas migrants cross aren’t safe. Neither are the boats

Syra Ortiz-Blanes
·3 min read

The capsizing of a boat near the Bahamas on Sunday that killed at least 17 people — suspected to be Haitian nationals trying to land in Miami — underscores the dangers that migrants on illicit sea voyages face trying to reach American shores.

The trips “are inherently dangerous. A lot of these ventures don’t have safety equipment, are not prepared for the sea or the weather,” said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Estrada.

READ MORE: A Miami-bound boat capsized near The Bahamas, killing 16 adults and one child

Over the last year, the U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted a record number of Haitian migrants trying to reach the United States. Since Oct. 1, the agency had intercepted 6,009 Haitian migrants, according to government data from last month. That’s a nearly 300% increase from the previous fiscal year, and a 1,440% increase from the 2020 fiscal year.

The migrant voyages often take place in makeshift, often overloaded boats made from lumber, Styrofoam, plexiglass, or whatever materials are available, according to authorities. But regardless of the materials, Estrada emphasized to the Miami Herald on Sunday that the trips are dangerous and the boats are not seaworthy.

A shift in weight or rough seas can turn a trip deadly. In “yolas,” as rickety migrant vessels are called in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, the engines used are often small to reduce the noise and chance of detection, authorities have previously told the Miami Herald. But it means the trips are longer, creating more opportunities for things to go wrong. And the motors can break down, leaving passengers adrift at the mercy of the ocean.

But the trip’s perils haven’t stopped Haitian migrants, who are fleeing the Caribbean country following the assassination of its president last July, a major earthquake last August, a rise in kidnappings and gang violence.

Fifteen women, one man and one child were among the dead, Bahamian authorities said during a press conference on Sunday afternoon. Between eight and 15 people could still be missing in the water.

Along with Florida, Puerto Rico — which neighbors Hispaniola, the island shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti — has also seen a dramatic increase of Haitians attempting to land on its shores. As of data from June 10, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the U.S. territory had intercepted 843 Haitian nationals since October. Authorities patrol the Mona Passage, the treacherous strait that separates the two islands, by sea and by air.

U.S. authorities have also seen an uptick in Cuban migrants taking to sea since October. The U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted 3,470 Cubans during that time period, compared to about 838 in the last fiscal year. It’s the highest number of Cubans intercepted at sea since fiscal year 2016, when the agency interdicted 5,396 Cubans, according to U.S. Coast Guard numbers.

During Sunday’s incident, the U.S. Coast Guard provided air support and flew over the area looking for people in distress. Estrada, the Coast Guard spokesman, said families in the United States should not encourage or ask relatives in their countries of origin to undertake these illicit voyages.

“It’s very unsafe, and typically it doesn’t end well. They are either interdicted and sent back to their country of origin or something catastrophic can happen. A vessel can capsize and lives can be lost,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arab-Spring Warning Spurs Ramaphosa to Tout Growth-Plan Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is making progress on a plan to boost economic growth, after he was criticized by one of the nation’s former leaders for failing to deliver the plan.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWHO Chief Ove

  • Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for $6.1M

    DALLAS (AP) — Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for $6.18 million. The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas. In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country. The belt will be displayed on Aug. 2

  • Turkey's Erdogan rails at Greece over Muslim minority rights

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticized Greece for allegedly violating a settlement that has governed relations between the rivals for nearly a century. In a statement released on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdogan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the Muslim minority in Greece’s Thrace region. Muslims in Thrace make up about 32% of the province’s population and consist of ethnic Turks, Roma and Bulgarian-speaking Pomaks.

  • Man shatters Peace Bridge glass panels with hammer, police say

    A man with a hammer was spotted smashing some glass panes of Calgary's Peace Bridge on Sunday morning, police say. Police received a call around 4:15 a.m. Sunday of a man vandalizing the Peace Bridge, Staff Sgt. John Guigon told CBC News. Guigon said police did chase the man on foot but lost him. The only description police have of the suspect is of a 40 to 45-year-old male wearing grey jeans. Guigon said the man may have had a shopping cart at one point, but police did not see one when they arr

  • Ukrainian forces launch counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast

    Ukrainian forces launch counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal