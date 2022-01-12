Searchlight Pictures Picks Up Legendary And Hyberobject’s Thriller ‘Fresh’ Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones & Sebastian Stan Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Legendary Entertainment’s thriller Fresh, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy), ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival slated for next week. The first feature from director Mimi Cave will stream exclusively across Disney’s platforms, debuting on Hulu in the U.S. on March 4, with a Latin American premiere on Star+ and a Disney+ unveiling in all other territories to take later this spring.

Fresh follows Noa (Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Stan) at a grocery store and—given her frustration with dating apps—takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway, only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Jojo T. Gibbs (Twenties), Charlotte Le Bon (The Hundred-Foot Journey), Andrea Bang (Luce), and Dayo Okeniyi (Runner Runner) round out the cast of the pic penned by Lauryn Kahn. Adam McKay and Kevin Messick produced via their Hyperobject Industries banner, with Maeve Cullinane serving as co-producer.

“Fresh upends all romance tropes and boldly comments on the precarious nature of the modern dating experience,” said Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum in a joint statement. “Mimi Cave has brilliantly brought Lauryn Kahn’s razor sharp script to the screen, and gives audiences something they will savor from beginning to end.”

“Fresh is a wildly allegorical story, yet the film carries strings of truth throughout that I hope resonate for different audiences,” added Cave. “I’m so pleased to be working with the Searchlight team to bring our film to the world and can’t wait for people to see the brilliant performances Daisy and Sebastian give.”

Ben Wilkinson, VP Business Affairs negotiated the deal to acquire Fresh for Searchlight Pictures with Michael Ross for Legendary Entertainment.

