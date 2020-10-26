Searching for women's votes, Trump mixes insults with flattery

President Trump exits the stage after a campaign rally at the Lancaster Airport in Lititz, Pa., on Monday. (Jacqueline Larma / Associated Press)

President Trump added a new complaint about Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, on Monday — her laugh.

"Did you see her last night on television with the laugh?" he asked a crowd in Allentown, Pa. "Ha ha ha," he said in a mocking mimic of the California senator's voice.

As the presidential race moves into its final week, polls show Trump is trailing Democrat Joe Biden by double digits with women voters. But it hasn't stopped the president from attacking, insulting and patronizing women he considers political enemies, or even just not supportive enough.

He insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a regular target of his derision, as "crazy as a bed bug" on Monday during nearly four hours of speeches during three rallies in Pennsylvania.

He has demanded that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, show more gratitude because "my Justice Department" stopped an alleged domestic terrorism plot against her.

He complains that he is treated unfairly by female journalists, accusing NBC's Savannah Guthrie of "going totally crazy" when she questioned him in a televised town hall. He walked out of a "60 Minutes" interview last week because he said CBS's Lesley Stahl's tone was "no way to talk."

And in repeatedly disparaging Harris — even calling her a "monster" — and intentionally mispronouncing her first name, he has suggested that her gender might be as disqualifying as her politics.

"We're not going to have a socialist president," Trump said Friday in Florida, trying to discredit Harris. "Especially not a female socialist president."

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event on Sunday in Detroit. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

On a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Sunday, Harris burst out laughing and said "no" when Norah O'Donnell asked if she had a "socialist or progressive perspective."

"It is the perspective of a woman who grew up a Black child in America, who was also a prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India, who also likes hip hop," Harris answered, still chuckling.

Trump clearly was bothered enough by her guffaws to return to the topic Monday. "Is there something wrong with her?" he asked. "She kept laughing."

The gender gap is no laughing matter for Trump's campaign, however. A majority of women voters have supported Democratic candidates for president in every election since 1988, and this year it appears to be widening significantly.

Four years ago, women preferred Hillary Clinton by a 12 point margin over Trump, according a Pew Research Center analysis of national exit polls. President Obama had a similar margin among women when he won the 2012 and 2008 elections.

Polls suggest Biden could swamp those margins. A survey conducted by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal this month showed the former vice president leading women by 60% to 34%, compared to his overall lead of 53% to 42%.

"Donald Trump has hit the the daily double when it comes to offending women voters — his behavior is incorrigible and his his policies are insensitive," said Peter Hart, a Democratic pollster.

"The story of this election is going to be about women — that women were willing to take a chance on him in 2016 and after watching him govern for four years, they didn't want him any more," said Sarah Longwell, who founded Republican Voters Against Trump and has conducted focus groups with women who backed the president.

Many women were willing to ignore Trump's behavior as long as the economy remained strong, Longwell said. Their support evaporated when the coronavirus pandemic struck, the country plunged into a recession and normal life was upended.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, arrives to speak with supporters outside a voter service center on Monday in Chester, Pa. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

