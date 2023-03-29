Searches for That Ludicrously Capacious Burberry Bag Spiked After 'Succession' Premiere

Tom Wamsgans' impact.

Photo: Nordstrom

Thanks to the "Succession" season four premiere Sunday night, a certain Burberry bag had gone viral.

At Logan's birthday party, Greg's date Bridget quickly becomes a fashion victim: His "Disgusting Brother" Tom calls her tartan Burberry tote bag "ludicrously capacious."

"What's even in there? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it's monstrous," he says. "It's gargantuan. You can take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job."

The "Disgusting Brothers," Greg and Tom. Photo: Courtesy of HBO

It was such the perfect roast, it sent viewers reeling, meme-ing and looking for the bag. The style in question is Burberry's Medium Title Vintage Check Two-Handle Bag, a structured satchel completely covered in the brand's signature tartan plaid. It retails for $2,890 at Nordstrom.

Since the episode aired on HBO on Sunday night, searches for the "Burberry tote bag" have jumped 310%, according to Google Trends data pulled by the virtual fitting room company 3DLOOK; searches for "Burberry handbag," meanwhile, are up 180%, while those for "Burberry tote" increased by 25%.

"I wouldn't go as far as to say that there's no such thing as bad publicity, but it does go to show the huge impact that showbiz can have on consumer trends," Whitney Cathcart, co-founder and chief commercial officer of 3DLOOK, said, in an statement. "Tom's sharp tongue might have just earned Burberry some extra sales. After all, the majority of us do use the subway."

According to Bolu Babalola, creator Jesse Armstrong told an audience at a screening for the new season in London that the team talked to actual wealthy folks in New York about what "the most offensive bag a woman could bring to something like this."

"Succession" — a show about about a high-powered, media conglomerate-owning family teetering on chaos, replete with hilarious roasts and funny cringe — leans heavily into quiet luxury. Guess Bridget's bag didn't fit the Roy family aesthetic.

