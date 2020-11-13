Searches for high-waisted underwear surge 33% and over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love this pair

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As sweatpants become the new jeans, our normal clothing is continuing to take a backseat while comfortable couch-approved fashion is at the forefront of getting dressed.

With millions of people still abiding by stay-at-home orders, most of us have found very little reason to get dressed up. And so, what better than so-called granny panties to become the latest trend? Let’s face it, home is where the pants aren’t.

According to a report from the global fashion search platform, Lyst, “as people continue to spend more time indoors, global searches for comfy underwear are rising. Over the past month, searches for briefs and high-rise underwear increased 33 percent collectively with white and neutral being the most popular colors.”

It’s no coincidence that one of Amazon’s most popular items at the moment are these soft and stretchy high-waisted cotton briefs. With over 15,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, shoppers are calling these panties “incredibly comfy and breathable.”

Sizes range from X-Small to 5X-Large

Another shopper wrote, “These feel like wearing a cloud. No seams or elastic bands to pinch. Fit[s] perfectly. I’ll be replacing all my old ones with these.”

Although the briefs feature a secure high-waist band, it’s important to note that these are not designed for tummy control. “They are NOT tummy control panties. If you want something with more support I would suggest Spanx or an actual tummy support option,” a 5-star review read. However, she added that she was “very happy with the cut and material. They’re very comfortable.”

The Lyst report also pointed out that the “most wanted” styles include Spanx’s Everyday Shaping Briefs, Calvin Klein’s high rise cotton briefs, Skin’s organic cotton briefs and Hanro’s seamless maxi briefs.

