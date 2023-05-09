New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021

Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada’s most popular baby names.

Statistics Canada launched a searchable database of popular baby names Tuesday, revealing Noah and Olivia as the top monikers for 2021.

The Baby Names Observatory allows online visitors to view the top 20 names for specific years, as well as see how the popularity of specific names waxed and waned over the past two decades.

StatCan demographer Claudine Provencher said the agency developed the site after receiving many requests from the public.

"We mainly did that to serve the purpose of providing another tool for the public to search for their future newborn's names. It's just a fun product to provide for Canadians," said Provencher.

She added that the tool offers a national look at name trends, augmenting regional data already provided by provinces and territories.

Provencher said the top names in 2022 will be known in September, with future lists to be revealed annually each September going forward.

She did not expect the list has changed much since 2021, noting that on average a popular name persists in the Top 5 for about eight years.

Of course there can also be wide variance among some popular names.

"You'll have Daniel, which stayed for only one year in the Top 5 over the last 30 years," said Provencher.

"On the other hand, you'll have William that stayed for 22 years, which is a very classic name."

Here’s a look at the top baby names in 2021, ranked by frequency:

Boys

1. Noah, 2,393

2. Liam, 1,967

3. William, 1,684

4. Leo, 1,559

5. Benjamin, 1,433

6. Theodore, 1,425

7. Jack, 1,365

8. Thomas, 1,318

9. Logan, 1,314

10. Oliver, 1,310

11. Jacob, 1,293

12. Lucas, 1,241

13. James, 1,221

14. Nathan, 1,199

15. Ethan, 1,145

16. Jackson, 1,065

17. Owen, 987

18. Adam, 978

19. Henry, 957

20. Felix, 918

Girls

1. Olivia, 2,032

2. Emma, 1,715

3. Charlotte, 1,579

4. Amelia, 1,308

5. Ava, 1,105

6. Sophia, 1,105

7. Chloe, 1,088

8. Mia, 1,017

9. Mila, 936

10. Isla, 922

11. Alice, 879

12. Sofia, 878

13. Lily, 810

14. Zoe, 784

15. Ella, 781

16. Evelyn, 779

17. Charlie, 777

18. Ellie, 727

19. Abigail, 716

20. Nora, 715

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2023.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press