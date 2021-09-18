Search underway for two missing fishers off Mary's Harbour

A search is underway for an overdue two-person crew that was expected to land in Mary's Harbour 5:00 p.m. on Friday. File photo. (Gary Locke/CBC - image credit)

A search is underway for an overdue two-person crew that was expected to land in Mary's Harbour at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre is involved in the search, with multiple helicopters in the air and boats on the water.

Local crab fishers and a factory freezer trawler are also helping the effort to locate the pair and the 28-foot boat, Island Lady.

The boat left Mary's Harbour at about 6:00 a.m. Friday, and had not returned by 9:30 p.m. when police were alerted.

The missing fishermen are from communities on the south coast of Labrador, close to where they had been fishing for cod.

This is a developing story. More to come.

