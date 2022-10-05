Search underway for person missing in Lake Norman

Emergency crews are searching for a person reported missing in the water on Lake Norman on Wednesday.

Cornelius firefighters are searching for the person with help from Huntersville firefighters, the Huntersville Fire Department said on Twitter at 4:37 p.m.

Officials haven’t said where in Cornelius the person went missing or if they know how the person ended up in the waters.

*WATER RESCUE* Our Station 2 & Fire Boat is responding to support Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water, in the Cornelius response area on Lake Norman. Cornelius Fire has command. #LKN #HuntersvilleFD pic.twitter.com/xUW59aVgpi — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 5, 2022

This is a developing story.