Search for temporary leader to lead troubled Green Party begins this week

OTTAWA — The Green party is looking for an interim leader to take the helm before a fresh leadership election among its members.

The troubled party, which has been beset by infighting and sniping, has accepted the resignation of Annamie Paul who last week stepped down.

She has said leading the Green party was the worst period of her life and has handed in her membership to the party.

The Greens have called for applications for the position of a temporary interim leader to take over from Paul, before a new leader can be found.

Elizabeth May, who preceded Paul as Green leader, was urged to take on the role but has declined, in order to concentrate on her job as an MP.

Jo-Ann Roberts, who took over as interim leader in 2019 when May stood down, has been urged to return to the role, but is concentrating on writing a book about democracy.

The party returned only two MPs at the election and has been beset by financial problems.

Last night, the party called for applications for interim leader. Applications close on Friday at midnight Pacific time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press