Body found in search for teen last seen in River Thames

Lechlade-on-Thames

A body has been found in the search for a teenager who failed to resurface while playing in a river with friends.

Police were called at around 10pm on Sunday after a 17-year-old boy was in the water in the River Thames near Lechlade on Thames in Gloucestershire.

A group of five people had been at the location together on Sunday night and some had entered the water to try and find him. The others are accounted for.

Officers searched for the boy with the help of the National Police Air Service, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Severn Area Rescue Association and Wiltshire Search & Rescue.

Residents who live near the incident said police launched a rescue boat from Lechlade marina and slowly searched the water.

Officers were also seen searching the water and park with torches. A helicopter was seen circling above the area on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Searches continued on Monday and a body has been recovered from the river by specialist police divers from Avon and Somerset Police.

Death not treated as suspicious, say police

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the boy's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by trained officers.

Gloucestershire Constabulary has said its thoughts are with the boy's family and friends at this distressing time.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.03pm by the coastguard to reports that some teenagers, believed to be aged about 17, had been playing in the river at Lechlade and one hadn't resurfaced.

"We assisted the search by sending three crews from Fairford, Gloucester South and Tewkesbury along with boat crews.

"We liaised with coastguards and the police who were coordinating the search and came away from the scene at about 4am."