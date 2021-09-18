Search of shore and waters underway for two men missing off Labrador coast

MARY'S HARBOUR, N.L. — A search is underway for an overdue fishing vessel with two men on board that departed a small coastal community in Labrador on Friday morning.

The nine-metre boat with two outboard motors departed the community of Mary's Harbour at approximately 6 a.m., equipped with a VHF radio.

The RCMP says in a release that shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday night, police received a report informing them that the vessel had not returned.

Search efforts throughout the night were unsuccessful and were continuing by air and in the water as of 2 p.m. local time.

The joint rescue co-ordination centre is engaged in the search, with assistance being provided by the Canadian Coast Guard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press