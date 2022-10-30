Search to resume Monday for baby missing in river near Laval, Que. since Friday eve

MONTREAL — Police say the search for a one-month old baby missing in the river near Laval, Que. will resume Monday.

The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Îles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

The woman, 40, remains hospitalized, while the girl was released from hospital later Friday evening.

Police said late Sunday evening that a second full day of searching was being interrupted due to lack of visibility and would resume in the morning.

Const. Érika Landry said earlier Sunday it still wasn't clear if the vehicle was driven into the water intentionally.

Police received a 911 call for a submerged vehicle on Friday afternoon in the river.

Landry said detectives still have not been able to question the mother.

“The mother is still hospitalized," Landry said. "She is still in a state where she is not able to be met."

Police paused the search on both Friday and Saturday evenings due to darkness.

The work resumed Sunday morning as provincial police divers and a helicopter that joined the search on Saturday returned, along with local police and fire department nautical units.

Other teams are searching along the shoreline, including K-9 units.

Police are asking residents who live near the river to check around the banks as the current might have carried the baby several kilometres from where the vehicle ended up in the water.

The Mille Îles river is 42 kilometres long and divides Laval from the North Shore, where the suburban cities north of Montreal are located.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2022.

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press