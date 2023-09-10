Search and rescue specialists deployed to Morocco on RAF planes after devastating earthquake

Moroccan royal armed forces evacuate a body from a house destroyed in the earthquake in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte - FADEL SENNA/AFP

Sixty search and rescue specialists were sent on Royal Air Force planes to Morocco on Sunday as it reeled from its deadliest earthquake for six decades.

Four search dogs and rescue equipment were also deployed in the wake of the 6.8 magnitude quake, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office said.

The team was being sent via two Royal Air Force A400M aircraft provided by the Ministry of Defence.

International offers of assistance have flooded in following Friday’s disaster, with Spain sending 86 personnel of its own and Qatar also sending a rescue team and medical crews.

The UK’s own announcement came after reports emerged that British tourists had headed to the Atlas Mountains to deliver bread and water to desperate Moroccans.

Two brothers from Edinburgh caught up in the disaster spent the weekend at the quake’s epicentre offering help to locals who saw their homes destroyed.

Steven and Darren Black were one week into a month-long trip when the quake hit.

Their mother, Paulene Black, said: “Both of them went up to the mountain to hand out water and do what they could to help and I am so proud of them for doing that.

“[They’re] trying to organise getting home, meant to be there for 4 weeks. They went away to the mountain again today with bread and water.”

The quake’s epicentre was in the southern end of the Atlas mountains, where many settlements are remote, between the cities of Agadir and Marrakesh.

As the death toll rose on Sunday, with more than 2,100 killed by the latest count, fears also mounted over its consequences for Morocco’s tourism industry – the lifeblood of the North African country’s economy.

Four French nationals were among the dead, according to officials in Paris.

In Marrakesh, one of the country’s major draws for foreign visitors, Britons described the panic unleashed by the quake as it first hit.

“My first thought was that it was some sort of attack,” Aran Knowles, 28, told the Telegraph.

Mr Knowles was sitting in the bar of the Iberostar Club Palmeraie Marrakech hotel, a short drive northeast of the city, as the rumblings began, prompting staff and guests to flee to the resort’s garden as paintings fell from the walls around them and glasses crashed to the floor.

“The barman dropped whatever it was that he was pouring and sprinted out, which made me nervous,” he said.

“It was a really crazy experience. It only lasted about 20 to 30 seconds but this massive room just started wobbling, and shaking like jelly. Being from London I’ve never been in an earthquake or anything like that before. It was just very disorientating and very unnerving.”

Mr Knowles left Morocco on Saturday, but thousands of other tourists remain stranded in the country.

“We’re still a bit hesitant about whether to leave,” said Dominik Huber, 26.

“But it seems relatively safe. And also, by staying we are contributing in a small way to supporting the Moroccans.”

But the economic effects of the quake were already being felt by some tourism professionals in the country.

“Entire tour groups have already cancelled, fearing aftershocks,” said 56-year-old Daehmen Ziani, who runs a hammam in Marrakesh.

“The medina is the pride and soul of Marrakesh, and tourism accounts for 99 per cent of our income. If that dies, then everything will stop” as it did during Covid, Ziani said, speaking on the marble steps of his now deserted business.

Morocco imposed a strict lockdown in spring 2020 because of the pandemic, and its tourism industry ground to a halt.

“Then, we could only cross our fingers and hope that such a disastrous time doesn’t happen again,” Ziani added.

