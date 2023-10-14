Search and rescue operation underway for 2 boaters missing on Great Slave Lake

Samuel Roberts, left, and Mark Elson, right, have been missing since Thursday, Oct. 12, after they failed to return from a fishing trip on Great Slave Lake, police in the Northwest Territories say. (Submitted by Yellowknife RCMP - image credit)

A search and rescue operation is underway to find two men who never returned home after a fishing trip on Great Slave Lake on Thursday, Yellowknife RCMP say.

Mark Elson, 51, and Samuel Roberts, 65, left on Thursday for what RCMP say was supposed to be an afternoon trip to a commercial fishing area around Post Island, about 20 kilometres south of Yellowknife.

The men were expected home Thursday evening.

According to the RCMP, the coast guard conducted an extensive search for the men on Friday by air and water, but no trace of them has been located.

Family and friends also told RCMP that the men may be at a cabin near the "Old Mink Farm," but they were not found there.

The search and rescue operation for the men will continue Saturday.

Anyone who may have seen the men or their boat is being asked to report the sightings to the Yellowknife RCMP.

Elson and Roberts were driving Roberts's boat, pictured here, when they went missing, Yellowknife RCMP say. Anyone who has seen the boat is asked to contact RCMP. (Submitted by Yellowknife RCMP)