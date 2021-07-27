Search-and-rescue mission underway after man disappears in Chestermere Lake

Chestermere Lake is pictured in a 2020 file photo. Police and fire rescue are searching for a man who may have drowned in the lake on Monday. (Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)

Rescue teams are searching Chestermere Lake, after a man disappeared into the water on Monday afternoon.

Police say two men were swimming with a paddleboard near Anniversary Beach at 3 p.m. when they fell into the water.

They immediately began to struggle, and police said nearby swimmers were able to rescue one man but not the other. He sank under the water and hasn't been seen since.

Local fire rescue and RCMP boats were dispatched and are searching the area. The rescued swimmer was taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.

Police say officers are with the missing man's family, and say his identity is not being released at this time.

Chestermere Lake is a man-made lake in the city of Chestermere, about 20 kilometres east of Calgary. The lake covers 2.65 square kilometres and is seven metres deep.